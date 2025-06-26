CF Montréal transfer Nathan Saliba to Anderlecht

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
CF Montréal have transferred homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba to Belgian powerhouse RSC Anderlecht, the club announced Thursday.
The 21-year-old Canadian international heads to the UEFA Champions League regulars and Belgian Pro League's most successful side for reportedly up to $3 million plus add-ons.
Anderlecht's sporting director is Olivier Renard, who left Montréal last May.
"We are very proud of Nathan's progression over the last few years," said CF Montréal managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo.
"Despite his young age, he has established himself as a starter and leader on the team, which has also allowed him to earn a spot with the national team. He began his career with us at the academy and is now fulfilling his dream of playing in Europe. On behalf of the club, I would like to thank Nathan for his contribution over the years."
Saliba joined Montréal ahead of the 2020 season, racking up two goals and one assist in 78 appearances across all competitions.
Internationally, Saliba has scored twice in five caps for Canada. He's on their 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup squad and is in contention to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
Saliba is the latest midfielder to head from Montréal to Europe, following in Mathieu Choinière and Ismaël Koné's footsteps. Choinière joined Swiss top-flight side Grasshopper Club Zurich last summer and Koné moved to English Championship side Watford FC after the 2022 campaign.
Last year, Saliba placed No. 14 on the league's 22 Under 22 rankings – a list that annually recognizes top up-and-coming talent.
