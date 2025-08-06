FC Dallas transfer Marco Farfan to Tigres UANL

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

FC Dallas have transferred defender Marco Farfan to LIGA MX side Tigres UANL, the club announced Wednesday.

The 26-year-old spent the last four years with FC Dallas after stints with LAFC and the Portland Timbers. He departs MLS with three goals in 170 regular-season appearances.

The left back initially joined Dallas in a swap trade with LAFC that sent defender Ryan Hollingshead the other way in February 2022.

"Dallas is a place that I never expected to be, but now, it will always be home," said Farfan.

"It is a special place because of the people I've met, the fans of this club, and the people around here. The fans have made it home for me, so Dallas will always have a special place in my heart."

Farfan is the second Dallas player to join Tigres this season, following homegrown goalkeeper Antonio Carrera.