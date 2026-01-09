Chucky Lozano not in San Diego FC's plans for 2026

As San Diego FC prepare for their second MLS season, their first-ever Designated Player is on his way out.

"That was not a decision that was taken lightly. It was talked through from owners down to leadership, down to myself and [head coach] Mikey [Varas], and has been communicated to the rest of the group."

"We have communicated to Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward," Heaps said Friday as San Diego begin training camp.

Mexican international forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is not in the club's plans for the 2026 campaign, according to sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps.

BREAKING NEWS: Sporting Director Tyler Heaps told us this morning that Hirving “Chucky” Lozano is not in the sporting plans moving forward with the team. The Mexican national is currently being shipped around, no loan spell or sale being confirmed at the moment. pic.twitter.com/63EDaPtzZb

Mexican star

Lozano joined San Diego in June 2024, signing a pre-contract from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million.

He was San Diego's second-leading scorer, tallying 11g/11a in 34 games across all competitions. That helped the newcomers set records for points (63) and wins (19) during their historic expansion season.

However, Lozano was suspended for San Diego's final regular-season match and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut (both against the Portland Timbers) for team disciplinary reasons. He scored during his return, a Game 2 trip to Portland in the clubs' Round One Best-of-3 Series, as well as in SDFC's Western Conference Final defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

“We really appreciate Hirving’s contributions and what he was able to contribute last year," Heaps said, "but as the season went on, from style of play, as well as environment, we feel like it’s best for both parties to find a new solution.”

The 30-year-old winger and 2025 MLS All-Star was among the highest-paid players in MLS last year, per Players Association information, at over $7.6 million in guaranteed compensation.

"We all respect him for the player that he is," Varas said. "Ultimately, it’s just not the right fit, and when it’s not the right fit, it’s no one's fault.