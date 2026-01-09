Chucky Lozano not in San Diego FC's plans for 2026

As San Diego FC prepare for their second MLS season, their first-ever Designated Player is on his way out.
Mexican international forward Hirving "Chucky" Lozano is not in the club's plans for the 2026 campaign, according to sporting director and general manager Tyler Heaps.
"We have communicated to Hirving and his representatives that he will not be part of the sporting plans moving forward," Heaps said Friday as San Diego begin training camp.
"That was not a decision that was taken lightly. It was talked through from owners down to leadership, down to myself and [head coach] Mikey [Varas], and has been communicated to the rest of the group."
Mexican star
Lozano joined San Diego in June 2024, signing a pre-contract from Eredivisie powerhouse PSV Eindhoven for a reported $12 million.
He was San Diego's second-leading scorer, tallying 11g/11a in 34 games across all competitions. That helped the newcomers set records for points (63) and wins (19) during their historic expansion season.
However, Lozano was suspended for San Diego's final regular-season match and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs debut (both against the Portland Timbers) for team disciplinary reasons. He scored during his return, a Game 2 trip to Portland in the clubs' Round One Best-of-3 Series, as well as in SDFC's Western Conference Final defeat to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
“We really appreciate Hirving’s contributions and what he was able to contribute last year," Heaps said, "but as the season went on, from style of play, as well as environment, we feel like it’s best for both parties to find a new solution.”
The 30-year-old winger and 2025 MLS All-Star was among the highest-paid players in MLS last year, per Players Association information, at over $7.6 million in guaranteed compensation.
"We all respect him for the player that he is," Varas said. "Ultimately, it’s just not the right fit, and when it’s not the right fit, it’s no one's fault.
"It’s making sure that we set him up as best as possible to help him arrive at the [2026 FIFA] World Cup because we do want what’s best for him. Most importantly, this is what we think is best for the team, in the short-term and long-term.”
Second season
Should Lozano formally depart, San Diego would have DP roster flexibility and Anders Dreyer would further shift into the spotlight.
The Danish international was named the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year and finished second in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP voting to Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi, after producing 38 goal contributions (19g/19a) in the regular season.
San Diego play the first competitive matches of the 2026 MLS calendar year, hosting Pumas UNAM on Feb. 3 for Leg 1 of their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One series before visiting the LIGA MX side on Feb. 10 for Leg 2.
The club's MLS campaign starts on Feb. 21 against CF Montréal (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
“No one’s bigger than the club, no one’s bigger than the city. That includes me," Varas said.
"What I can say is what I’ve always said: We’re here to win. But how we win and who we win with matters. We made a decision across the entire club, from leadership all the way up to ownership. Everybody’s on the same page. This is the best decision for us in the short term and long term.”