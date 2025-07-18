CF Montréal transfer George Campbell to West Brom

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

CF Montréal have transferred defender George Campbell to English second-division side West Bromwich Albion, the club announced Friday.

The 24-year-old US international departs MLS after making 116 appearances across all competitions with Montréal and Atlanta United. He inked a homegrown deal with Atlanta in July 2019, then was traded to Montréal ahead of the 2023 season.

Campbell has one USMNT cap, debuting in a friendly against Venezuela last January.

"We would like to thank George for his services to the club over the years," said managing director, recruitment and sporting methodology Luca Saputo. "Ever since he joined CF Montréal in 2022, George has made enormous progress and was an important part of our back line.

"His professionalism will allow him to take the next step of his career in England and we wish him the best of luck."

Campbell is Montréal's second Europe-bound player this summer after homegrown midfielder Nathan Saliba was transferred to Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht.