FC Dallas transfer Luciano Acosta to Fluminense

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
FC Dallas have transferred midfielder Luciano Acosta to Brazilian top-flight side Fluminense, the club announced Friday.
Acosta departs Dallas for reportedly $4 million plus add-ons, leaving six months after he joined via a blockbuster trade with FC Cincinnati for $5 million plus incentives.
The move opens a Designated Player roster spot for Dallas, whose remaining DP is striker Petar Musa.
“Signing Lucho Acosta was a calculated move for our club, and we were excited about what he could bring to FC Dallas. His legacy in MLS is undeniable, and while this chapter was shorter than we imagined, we respect Lucho’s desire to be closer to home and thank him for his contributions this season,” said president Dan Hunt.
“As we look ahead, this move gives us the opportunity to reshape our roster and continue building a team that plays with purpose, pride, and intensity.”
MLS legend
One of Major League Soccer's top talents over the past decade, Acosta won Landon Donovan MLS MVP honors in 2023 after leading Cincinnati to a Supporters' Shield title behind a league-best 31 goal contributions (17g/14a).
A four-time MLS Best XI selection and three-time All-Star, the Argentine No. 10 began building his legacy with D.C. United from 2016-19. He later joined Cincinnati in 2021 after a spell with LIGA MX side Atlas FC.
Over nine MLS seasons, Acosta posted 77g/98a in 272 regular-season appearances. He featured in 21 games for Dallas this season, scoring five goals and adding an assist.
What's next for Dallas?
After making Acosta their marquee 2025 signing, Dallas are undertaking a dramatic pivot with 10 games left in the regular season.
Currently 12th in the Western Conference, the club sits five points below the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs line under first-year head coach Eric Quill.
Dallas can make additional signings through the end of the Secondary Transfer Window on Aug. 21.
