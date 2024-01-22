Transfer season: 10 MLS clubs with the most work to complete

With Matchday 1 rapidly approaching, here are 10 clubs that face urgency to get deals done.

And while some clubs have largely completed their roster build ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign, others remain a work in progress with preseason camp underway. Some have big holes to fill, profile-wise and number-wise, as well.

My guess on those positions: Striker, center back, fullback and winger. Borrell, who joined last summer after being a Manchester City assistant coach, has his plate full in building out the squad – one that regressed from the 2022 Western Conference Final to 25th overall league-wide last year.

"We do need players to get here and certainly we'll welcome them as they get here, but [Borell] will do it in a responsible way," Wolff continued. "Obviously he's got to work around salary and we've got to work around the roster compliance, but I think there's a number of positions where we can look to add immediately as well as the summer."

"We have 14, 15 field players to date," Wolff told reporters. "We're utilizing six, seven, eight guys from the [Austin FC II] team, so we're thin on numbers – there's no doubt about it.

Don't just take our word for it. Here was Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff as preseason camp began last week, noting sporting director Rodolfo Borrell is working on it.

"I think we're in a good place, but there's been a lot of good conversations with Chris, his guys and the coaches as far as how we can improve. The conversations have been ongoing since the season ended. With the quick turnaround, it needs to be that way to try to get things right early in 2024."

"We know that there's a lot up in the air right now with players who have already or will potentially depart that we'll look to replace and make sure we can maintain a high level with the group that we put out on the field," head coach Pat Noonan said last week.

But the level of concern with Cincy is, comparatively speaking, more muted than elsewhere in MLS. That's because general manager Chris Albright and his staff have, in short order, proven they'll reinforce the squad with quality – look at forward Corey Baird and center back Miles Robinson as examples.

One is center mid, with Pavel Bucha reportedly joining from Czech side Viktoria Plzeň (does that mean Junior Moreno is leaving?). Another is right wingback, where Colombian international Santiago Arias is strongly linked with a move elsewhere. Then there's left wingback, as Álvaro Barreal is reportedly seeking a winter move to Europe. And they could stand to add another forward after transferring Brandon Vazquez to Liga MX's CF Monterrey for reportedly $7.5 million upfront.

Cincy have a few checklist items to sort through before late February, when their Supporters' Shield defense begins and the club's Concacaf Champions Cup debut arrives.

Reading between the lines, might the long-rumored deal for free-agent midfielder Kellyn Acosta get over the line? What about the status of underperforming DP Jairo Torres ? It feels like a few big dominoes will fall in Chicago.

"I'm optimistic. I know we are all working hard to improve the team. We made a couple of good additions, but now we need to add a couple more pieces."

"Sometimes it takes a little bit longer than we all expect, but sometimes these deals are never easy," Klopas said last week. "The minute you think you are close to getting it done, something always changes. I'm not saying anything until it gets over the line because I've been in this game too long, and I know how sometimes things work, and I don't want to jinx anything.

But what's missing is their DP No. 9, and head coach Frank Klopas isn't looking to tip their hand.

By our count, D.C. United have already seen 13 players leave this winter and eight join. Expect that latter number to keep ticking up, especially now that head coach Troy Lesesne is at the helm.

That's one clear order of business for new general manager Ally Mackay, who's got an open DP spot to work with. A do-everything No. 6 or game-changing winger to play off Christian Benteke are potential areas of focus.

They're probably sorted at the No. 10 with Brazil youth international Gabriel Pirani now around full-time after his half-season loan from Santos FC, plus homegrown standout Ted Ku-DiPietro can play there. But the depth is virtually non-existent after Mateusz Klich and Russell Canouse in the engine-room spots.

It's not the number of moves LA Galaxy need to get done, but rather their quality. And thus general manager Will Kuntz, as preseason camp began last week, noted they're "very close" with one DP target and "in a pretty good way" with another.

To read between the lines, one is Gabriel Pec. He'll reportedly challenge LA's club-record fee and be a Young DP when arriving from Brazilian top-flight side Vasco da Gama. They've also been linked with Ghana international winger Joseph Paintsil, who's tearing it up at Belgian side Genk, but that's cooled off some.

However things turn out, LA recognize the importance of getting these two DP signings right – also to maximize midfielder Riqui Puig after moving on from Chicharito and Douglas Costa.

"In MLS, DPs are your three magic bullets," Kuntz said. "I don't think there's been a hyper-successful team in MLS, let alone an MLS Cup winner, that hasn't had really strong contributions from its three Designated Players. So if you wait until the summer, which is a viable strategy at times, you're going to be down potentially a massive piece for the team. That's part of that math on having those guys in as soon as possible."

Kuntz added: "The really important thing for us is getting a little bit more dynamic on the wing and in our attack being goal-dangerous. We've really tried to prioritize those positions as we go out in this offseason."