New York Red Bulls' Omar Valencia fined by MLS Disciplinary Committee

The MLS Disciplinary Committee has issued the following rulings after Matchday 8 of the 2025 season.
Valencia fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined New York Red Bulls midfielder Omar Valencia an undisclosed amount for violating the simulation-embellishment policy in the 19th minute of RBNY's match vs. Orlando City SC on April 12.
Navarro fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Colorado Rapids forward Rafael Navarro an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture in the 60th minute of Colorado's match against San Diego FC on April 12.
Joveljić fined
The MLS Disciplinary Committee has fined Sporting Kansas City forward Dejan Joveljić an undisclosed amount for making an inappropriate gesture in the 33rd minute of Kansas City’s match against the Portland Timbers on April 13.