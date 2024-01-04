New England Revolution sign Jonathan Mensah

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The New England Revolution have added Jonathan Mensah via free agency, announcing Thursday the veteran center back has signed through the 2024 MLS season with an option for 2025.

The move reunites Mensah with new Revs head coach Caleb Porter, who worked with the 33-year-old Ghana international at the Columbus Crew. Playing under Porter, the 2020 MLS Best XI honoree won MLS Cup (2020) and Campeones Cup (2021) titles.

"Jonathan Mensah is an experienced defender with a long history of success in our league and at the international level, and someone who knows firsthand what it takes to win an MLS Cup," sporting director Curt Onalfo said in a release.

"Adding Jonathan to our already talented group of central defenders gives us the depth required to field a strong team in every competition as we navigate a busy schedule."

Mensah arrives in New England with seven seasons of MLS experience, tallying 7g/3a in 185 regular-season matches. He spent last year with the San Jose Earthquakes.

On the international scene, Mensah has one goal in 70 games for Ghana. He played at the 2010 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.

Now, Mensah joins Dave Romney, Henry Kessler and Andrew Farrell as center backs on the Revs' depth chart. He is their second backline addition of the offseason after fullback Nick Lima arrived via a trade with Austin FC.

"Jonathan is a person of the utmost character who embodies strong leadership qualities. During our time together in Columbus, he is someone my staff and I could depend on each and every week, bringing a professionalism and passion to the pitch," Porter said in a release.

"Jonathan knows what it takes to win a championship and will bolster our center back depth and bring a positive presence to the locker room."

The Revs begin their Porter era with a Concacaf Champions Cup test at Panamanian side CAI de La Chorrera on Feb. 21. Their regular-season opener arrives on Feb. 24 at D.C. United (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).