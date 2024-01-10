FC Cincinnati transfer USMNT striker Brandon Vazquez to CF Monterrey

Brandon Vazquez is heading to Liga MX, as FC Cincinnati announced Wednesday they have transferred the US men's national team striker to CF Monterrey.

"He’s an incredibly talented player and an even better person, and we look forward to his future success. We wish Brandon and his family all the best."

"We’d like to thank Brandon for all his contributions to FC Cincinnati," general manager Chris Albright said in a statement. "He was a centerpiece of the team that brought FC Cincinnati its first trophy, and he’ll forever be part of the fabric of this club.

An incredible representative of FC Cincinnati on and off the pitch 🫶 Thank you for everything, Brandon. We wish you and your family all the best! pic.twitter.com/zDevhWsanH

Vazquez rose to stardom at FC Cincinnati, earning MLS Best XI honors in 2022 and helping their 2023 squad lift a Supporters' Shield title. He posted 26g/12a in 62 regular-season matches over the past two years, a figurehead in their turnaround from the MLS basement to the top tier. That's fueled his international career, tallying four goals in eight caps after choosing the US over Mexico.

Vazquez is FC Cincinnati's second outbound striker in as many transfer windows. Last summer, they sent Brenner to Udinese in Italy's Serie A for a reported $10 million fee, plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage.

Over the past year-plus, Vazquez was the subject of reported transfer interest from English and German clubs. But he joins a Rayados side that routinely challenges for Liga MX silverware and will compete in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup (Concacaf Champions Cup winners in 2021). Their squad includes star attackers Germán Berterame, Maximiliano Meza and Sergio Canales, while Rogelio Funes Mori recently left for Tigres.

Vazquez spent the past seven seasons in MLS, first for Atlanta United (2017-19) before joining FC Cincinnati (2020-23). A Southern California native, his professional career started at Liga MX side Club Tijuana.

"Cincinnati holds a special place in my heart. The best years of my career have been here and I’ll cherish the memories I’ve had here forever," Vazquez said.