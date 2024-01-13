Real Salt Lake transfer Jefferson Savarino to Botafogo

Jefferson Savarino 's second stint at Real Salt Lake has ended, as the club announced Saturday that they have transferred the Venezuelan international winger to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo.

The move opens a second Designated Player spot for RSL, who also had star striker Cristian Arango (returning) and captain Damir Kreilach (now with Vancouver Whitecaps FC ) occupying that roster category in 2023.

“We’d like to thank Jefferson for his years of service to our club,” sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a release. “We wish him and his family the best as they return to Brazil, and everyone here in Utah is grateful for Sava’s contributions to our growth in recent years.”