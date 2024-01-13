Transfer Tracker

Real Salt Lake transfer Jefferson Savarino to Botafogo

Jonathan Sigal

Jefferson Savarino's second stint at Real Salt Lake has ended, as the club announced Saturday that they have transferred the Venezuelan international winger to Brazilian top-flight side Botafogo.

The move opens a second Designated Player spot for RSL, who also had star striker Cristian Arango (returning) and captain Damir Kreilach (now with Vancouver Whitecaps FC) occupying that roster category in 2023.

“We’d like to thank Jefferson for his years of service to our club,” sporting director Kurt Schmid said in a release. “We wish him and his family the best as they return to Brazil, and everyone here in Utah is grateful for Sava’s contributions to our growth in recent years.”

Savarino exits with 35 goals and 33 assists in 125 games for RSL, spanning two separate spells – from 2017-19 and 2022-23. In between, the 27-year-old played for Brazilian top-flight side Atlético Mineiro.

With top-end roster flexibility, RSL count Arango, U22 Initiative winger Andrés Gómez and US youth international starlet Diego Luna as key parts of their attack.

Head coach Pablo Mastroeni's team will help begin the 2024 MLS regular season on Feb. 21 when visiting Inter Miami CF (8 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

