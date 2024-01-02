Transfer Tracker

Portland Timbers transfer Yimmi Chara to Junior FC

The Portland Timbers will now begin their Phil Neville era with two open Designated Player spots, announcing Tuesday that Yimmi Chara has been transferred to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC.

Portland’s top-end roster flexibility began when they declined the 2024 contract option on striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda. Star midfielder and club-record signing Evander is the Timbers’ leftover DP.

"We would like to thank Yimmi for his contributions and commitment to the club over the past four seasons. He has been a true professional during his time in Portland," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.

"We wish him all the best with the opportunity to return to a club he has a history with and reuniting with his family."

Chara, 32, departs Portland with 15 goals and 29 assists in 102 regular-season games. The winger/attacking midfielder initially joined his older brother Diego in the Rose City before the 2020 campaign.

Chara previously played for Junior FC from 2017-18. He’s featured 16 times for Colombia’s national team.

As Chara exits, Evander, veteran striker Felipe Mora and U22 Initiative signings Antony and Santiago Moreno are among key pieces in the Timbers’ attack.

Neville’s first official match as head coach is Feb. 24 vs. the Colorado Rapids (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

