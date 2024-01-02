Portland Timbers transfer Yimmi Chara to Junior FC

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

The Portland Timbers will now begin their Phil Neville era with two open Designated Player spots, announcing Tuesday that Yimmi Chara has been transferred to Colombian top-flight side Junior FC.

Portland’s top-end roster flexibility began when they declined the 2024 contract option on striker Jaroslaw Niezgoda. Star midfielder and club-record signing Evander is the Timbers’ leftover DP.

"We would like to thank Yimmi for his contributions and commitment to the club over the past four seasons. He has been a true professional during his time in Portland," Timbers general manager Ned Grabavoy said in a release.