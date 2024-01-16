San Jose Earthquakes transfer Cade Cowell to Chivas

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer
The San Jose Earthquakes have transferred homegrown forward Cade Cowell to a Liga MX "Big Four" club, announcing Monday that the US international has joined Chivas.
Cowell, 20, departs for a reported $4 million fee plus add-ons and a sell-on percentage. That outlay constitutes a club-record deal for San Jose.
"We want to thank Cade for everything he has given to the San Jose Earthquakes," general manager Chris Leitch said in a release. "To be able to witness firsthand his exponential growth and development as a player and person both on and off the field over the years has been an absolute joy. He’s made an indelible impression on the club and we wish him and his family nothing but success in his next chapter."
Cowell initially joined the Earthquakes in 2019 after starring for their academy, then the fourth-youngest signing in MLS history (15 years and 102 days). He's since produced 10 goals and 15 assists in 104 regular-season games, using his speed and power to great effect.
Internationally, Cowell has one goal in eight USMNT caps. He starred during the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup, scoring a team-leading three goals as the US reached the quarterfinals.
Ahead of the 2022 season, Cowell signed a contract extension that elevated him to a U22 Initiative roster slot. He was named a 2021 MLS All-Star as a Commissioner's Pick.
"I'm very thankful for everyone at the Earthquakes, from the coaching staff to the fans, for being there for me and my family every step of the way," said Cowell. "You’ve watched me grow up from my first days in the Quakes Academy and helped push and inspire me to have the success I’ve enjoyed as a homegrown player. We’ve shared so many great memories and I’ve built so many lifelong friends that you’ll always have a special place in my heart."
Chivas traditionally only sign Mexican players, a policy that's relaxed in recent years to allow for dual nationals. In turn, Cowell also holds a Mexican passport.
As Cowell leaves, San Jose could pursue attackers to supplement a group that's led by Jeremy Ebobisse and Cristian Espinoza. They have an open Designated Player slot to potentially utilize, all building towards a Feb. 24 opener at FC Dallas (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
