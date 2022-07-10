Josef unloads on Atlanta, Williamson runs the show in Seattle & more from Week 19

Just an absolutely unhinged weekend of soccer, including one team tying the league record for worst loss ever, another recording its worst home loss ever, and a third recording its worst home loss in a dozen years.

The most “normal” game of the weekend was either a typically thrilling El Trafico ( five goals, lots of fun! ) or an RBNY trip to FC Cincinnati that saw multiple stoppage-time cards and both teams absolutely furious as the final whistle blew.

“What happened today? What happened [is] what has been happening for the past three months or so.”

Josef Martinez had had enough. He had just been on the field for another loss, and after this one he and the rest of his team had been cloistered in the locker room for an hour before any of them came to meet the press. It was a team talk, one that head coach Gonzalo Pineda called “a platform to express ourselves” after the humiliating, feckless 3-0 home loss (that club-record home loss I mentioned above) to Austin FC on Saturday night.

But Josef was not done expressing himself. After that team talk he came out and gave voice to the frustration that’s clearly been boiling in himself, his coach, some teammates and, judging by the reaction on social media and in the stadium (68,000 disgruntled fans make for some very loud boos), the entire fanbase. He apologized, he took blame, he obliquely compared this team to 2017’s Atlanta United side, and then admitted it wasn’t fair to compare the two teams because so much had changed.

And then, as if acknowledging that triggered something in his soul, he unloaded.

“We play because we have to play, but in training some players don’t have that energy, people don’t know what we have to do or they don’t recognize or appreciate the jersey and what we’re doing for a long time. Probably that’s the [bigger] problem, because the injuries are not the problem,” Josef said. “We play soccer, and you can have an injury every day. And some people think ‘oh, because we lost this guy or this guy’… we all make a mistake. We are professional and we are not kids anymore.

“If you come here, you have to know what we have to do. So, if you don’t come here for the 100 percent, probably you don’t have to choose this club to play. That’s a message for everyone: If you want to bring guys, it’s because they want to play here and it’s not because of business and that’s happened for a long time.”

Josef put his finger on what so many who cover Atlanta so closely have been saying for so long: that the years of coaching instability and roster deconstruction have robbed this team of the core that pushed them to the pinnacle of the league in the first place. Players with experience, quality and personality like Michael Parkhurst and Jeff Larentowicz retired, which happens. Other players with experience, quality and personality, though – players like Tito Villalba, Leandro Gonzalez Pirez, Julian Gressel and Darlington Nagbe – have been sold, traded or just moved on, with the front office always fixated on going out into the market to sign the next big name or the next young phenom, who will surely be better than the player they were brought in to replace.

Uniformly, those signings have not been better than what they were brought in to replace. Uniformly, shipping out the old core has torn down the title-winning team that had originally been built. In that way the heart of one of the best and most exciting teams in MLS history has been winnowed out.

Anyway, Josef undersold it when he said what happened this weekend is what’s been happening for the past three months, because in actuality it’s been happening for the past three years. The gutting of that roster has left this team not just adrift, but adrift, sinking, and almost helpless against teams they can’t simply overwhelm with sheer talent:

In 2020, they won just three of 17 games against playoff teams.

In 2021, they won just once in 15 tries.

In 2022, they’ve won just once in nine against teams currently above the line (that came in Week 3 against expansion side Charlotte FC).

These games have not gotten closer, nor has the team showed more fight and heart. Austin murked Atlanta, pouncing on the types of defensive miscues that have been just killing the Five Stripes all year long no matter who’s been injured and who’s been healthy. They struggle to track runners, they can’t build from the back without turning it over, they fail at simple things like clearing the ball when it's right there at their feet.