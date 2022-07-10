“This isn’t an easy league”: Hector Herrera gets intense welcome in wild Texas Derby draw

And while Héctor Herrera 's MLS debut was the headline on Saturday evening, the 50th Texas Derby wasn't lacking in entertainment value. It featured a Teenage Hadebe equalizer deep into second-half stoppage time – the latest non-penalty goal in league history (101st minute) – that canceled out Jesus Ferreira 's go-ahead strike, as Houston and Dallas walked off the pitch with a point each behind a 2-2 scoreline .

The moment Houston Dynamo FC fans were waiting for came in the 55th minute of their Heineken Rivalry Week match against FC Dallas .

“I’m happy to have made my debut with the team,” Herrera said after the match. “I was anxious and wanted to help and I think the team deserved more. We dominated most of the game and generated a lot of goal chances. … In the end, we were able to tie the game, and I [liked] the way the team reacted and that’s what’s most important."

But the big draw for the sellout crowd at PNC Stadium in Houston’s East Downtown district was the Mexican international who, just a few months prior, was manning the Atlético Madrid midfield in the UEFA Champions League and LaLiga. By all accounts, Dynamo fans starved for the club’s first Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance since 2017 had to have come away pleased with the showing from their newest star – despite a bittersweet result.

Houston certainly appeared to rally around Herrera following his entry into the match, with HH involved in the buildup of Thorleifur Úlfarsson’s goal that tied things at 1-1 with just over 20 minutes to go. Despite a go-ahead Dynamo tally that was called back for offside and Ferreira putting Dallas up in the third minute of a lengthy second-half stoppage time period, they ultimately fought back for a dramatic point.

“When Hector came in … I think the players fed off the energy of the building,” Houston head coach Paulo Nagamura said after the match. “I think they were very, very urgent to go forward, very aggressive-minded.”

That effect was evident from the opposing technical area, as well.