MLS history: Philadelphia Union's rout of DC United a "message to the league"

As you can probably imagine, the numbers by the final whistle were historic for head coach Jim Curtin's side. The 7-0 scoreline equaled the league record for the largest margin of victory in a match, tying a mark set on four other occasions. Philly's five-goal onslaught in the first half also tied the league record for goals in the first 45 minutes.

Afterward, an understandably jubilant Curtin said the performance showed what his team is capable of, during a season in which goals have been occasionally hard to come by. Philly, firmly in the Supporters' Shield race, have played to nine draws (including five at home) and been shut out three times through Week 19 alongside a league-low 13 goals conceded.

"We weren't perfect by any stretch, but I'd say the first half is about as close as you can get," Curtin said. "If you were to say Philadelphia Union soccer: Keep a clean sheet, don't give up a shot on goal and also put the other team under pressure and score relentlessly – that's us at our best.