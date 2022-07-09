"Someone owes an apology:" Bruce Arena, Revolution lament three PKs conceded vs. NYCFC

“Questionable to say the least,” Kessler said. “I don't think it was a penalty. And I don't think the third one was either. The first one I thought was, the next few I didn't think were penalties.”

Henry Kessler was ruled to have fouled Taty Castellanos on the second PK, one saved by goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic , who was a bright spot on the day. But the center back was perplexed by that call and the one Castellanos converted just before halftime.

“Well it certainly wasn’t good,” Arena said of Farrell's performance. “We’ll leave it at that. What more can I say?”

Farrell also conceded the foul on the first PK, converted by Talles Magno to give NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the 10th minute.

The Revs conceded all three penalties in a first half, which saw defender Andrew Farrell sent off on a straight red card on the third penalty referee Tim Ford awarded in a wild opening 45 minutes.

“I think everyone saw what happened except for the referee,” Kessler added on the PK he conceded. “So I don't know how he came to the call that he came to.”

Arena lauded the Revs fight, especially trailing and down a man in the second half. Both Arena and Kessler believe New England should have been awarded a PK in the second half, but that wasn’t awarded.

Moments later, Castellanos bagged his brace, scoring his league-leading 12th goal of the season, to put the game away.

“I honestly think we had a chance to get a point,” Kessler said. “There was a time when DeJuan [Jones] went down in the box and then they score their fourth goal, but from my point of view, it looked like he got foul. So then that gives us a penalty with a chance to tie the game.”