Cucho Hernandez dazzles with game-winner in Columbus Crew debut

If you're looking for early evidence as to why the Columbus Crew made Cucho Hernandez their club-record signing a few weeks ago, look no further than the Colombian forward's debut against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field on Saturday evening.

"That's a top finish," Crew head coach Caleb Porter said after the match. "We've been saying it: We need a striker who's going to do that, and he showed why we signed him."

After checking in as a second-half substitute, Hernandez wasted no time making an impact, cashing home a clinically taken breakaway in the 83rd minute that delivered Columbus a massive 3-2 victory over the Fire – and saw the visitors erase a 2-0 deficit after a brace from Derrick Etienne Jr. got things started.

Hernandez has made his name as a ruthless scorer – the primary trait that led the Crew to pursue his reported $10 million acquisition from now-Championship side Watford, where he also scored on his club debut against Aston Villa in the 2021-22 English Premier League season.

But Porter said Hernandez's cameo highlighted the all-around game he provides, which was thoroughly on display throughout his half-hour shift.

"I think what you saw in the 30-minute snapshot is what you're going to get," said Porter. "He's a dynamic player. The way that he gobbled up ground, his explosiveness on the goal, you saw it. He's probably quicker than you guys thought. We saw that on film. His quality at the end, I mean, his final touch to then basically just dink it over the 'keeper – that's the type of player that he is. Little stuff: He holds the ball, he was able to dribble underneath and get out of stuff, tight spaces. We really liked that in scouting him.