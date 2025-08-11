Son Heung-Min's debut, Austin FC's next step & more from Matchday 28

We’ve got a returning hero in Foxborough, a growing concern for Portland , and several Supporters’ Shield chasers dropping points. Plus a moment that made me smile, the deepest team in MLS history and a trio to maybe – hopefully, potentially – build around in Montréal .

Except… not really that, either! Because the Chicago Fire are still a little bit cursed, Son is still really good, and this was, in fact, a post and a penalty:

Except… not really! The Fire got that surge of energy when Son came on in the 61st minute, taking control of the game (temporarily, it turned out) and hitting a gear LAFC couldn’t match. It was the DP winger in red, Jonathan Bamba , who scored an absolute scorcher of a goal, roofing it past Hugo Lloris in the 70th minute. And it looked like the Fire would walk away with a huge, landmark win, spoiling the most eagerly anticipated MLS debut since Lionel Messi took his bows in pink two years back.

This would be the moment LAFC turned into a juggernaut. This would give them a burst of energy that few in the league could hope to match.

The story writes itself: second half at SeatGeek Stadium, the game 1-1, both teams pressing for space, possession and a winner. Legs are heavy, ideas maybe even a little bit heavier. The game hits the hour mark, and a ripple of murmuring pulses through the crowd, then a cheer, then screaming and applause. Because for the first time in Black & Gold history, Son Heung-Min – the most expensive signing in MLS history, the man who led Tottenham to unimaginable glory (one trophy) – is about to step between the lines.

Denis Bouanga stepped up and made it 2-2. That’s how it would end, as Son presented LAFC fans with a debut that was, if not quite legendary, at least legend-adjacent.

“This was an exciting time for a whole week joining LAFC, it was huge,” Son said afterward, as reported by The Athletic. “There was only one thing I wanted to do and today, being on the pitch, I think it was fantastic. With the result it’s a little bit disappointing, because I think we should’ve gotten three points here, but generally I think I’m very, very happy and excited.”

Let me give you a few takeaways about his first half-hour in Black & Gold:

• Son’s spent most of his career as a left winger who cuts inside, but we saw him, two years ago, have a superb season as a run-the-lines center forward. This isn't an unusual progression for goalscoring, inverted wingers as they age (think Cristiano Ronaldo).

It always made sense that LAFC would ask him to do this job, since so much of their game is about playing into space (Son is still very fast, and is obviously world-class about knowing how and when to use that speed), and since they already have probably the best left winger in MLS on the roster in Bouanga. So the question is less about position and more about fit, as both guys will probably spend time in that left channel no matter where their name is on the team sheet.

The very early returns were… not great. Son and Bouanga didn’t really play off each other much, and couldn’t figure out their timing or spacing on a potential breakaway in the 98th minute. It’s going to take reps.

• Not so with the other winger for the final 30 minutes, Nathan Ordaz. He provided the through-ball that led to the PK, but there were other moments of impressive interplay.

Ordaz is busy, skillful, and kind of positionless – head coach Steve Cherundolo has talked about how they’ve had to teach him some of the basics of being a center forward, which is where Ordaz has gotten most of his minutes this year. What he clearly needs less schooling on is how to orient his movement around star players; he’s just got a natural knack for being a sidekick (complimentary).

As such, we saw a few glimpses of Ordaz dropping into the right half-space as a playmaker, which allows Son to make an inside-out run through the lines, and also gives a potential playmaking platform to right back Sergi Palencia.

The upshot there? If Son’s getting through the lines like that, flaring out towards the right side of the box, know who’s now charging toward the back post to one-time a pullback across the six? Bouanga. Who, of course, knows a few things about scoring goals in this league.

My guess is the partnership between those two guys functions better – in the short term, anyway – when they’re further apart than when they’re closer together. That’ll happen naturally when Son is pulled out to the right side.

• The "Ordaz dropping into the half-space as a creator" piece is super important because if you look at Son’s goals (not just his goals as a center forward, but those that came when he was playing on the wing), he’s very often running in behind for line-breaking passes from deep. LAFC haven’t had much of that this year.

This is an obvious point, but an important one: You want to give your most expensive player the kind of service that allows him to justify the price. Ordaz might have just become indispensable.

Anyway: LAFC already good. LAFC now better. LAFC not yet best. LAFC still need center back.

For Chicago, this was a microcosm of their year against the league’s elite. They reliably dispatch the sides they should, but their only win against a top team this season, in either conference, was 3-1 over the ‘Caps back in March. And that, mind you, was a severely depleted ‘Caps team in the middle of the international break.

Against the rest of the best – the top five in the Eastern Conference, as well as San Diego and now LAFC – they are 0W-7L-2D, with a -13 goal differential.

I’m sorry, Fire fans: I know I’m updating that stat every week now. But it matters for this team, which is a piece, or maybe two, from beating the big boys.