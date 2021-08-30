Portland Timbers' Eryk Williamson suffers serious-looking injury vs. Seattle

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson was forced to exit Sunday's Heineken Rivalry Match with the Seattle Sounders on a stretcher after suffering a serious-looking injury.

Williamson, an important part of the US men's national team's Gold Cup victory this summer, went down in apparent agony after attempting a pass in the midfield without an opposition player around him. With teammates showing obvious concern, the 24-year-old was treated by the Timbers medical staff for several minutes.

While he later got to his feet and briefly attempted to walk off the field, a visibly distraught Williamson was ushered onto a stretcher and replaced by Cristhian Paredes in just the 12th minute at Lumen Field.