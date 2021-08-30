Portland Timbers' Eryk Williamson suffers serious-looking injury vs. Seattle

Portland Timbers midfielder Eryk Williamson was forced to exit Sunday's Heineken Rivalry Match with the Seattle Sounders on a stretcher after suffering a serious-looking injury.
Williamson, an important part of the US men's national team's Gold Cup victory this summer, went down in apparent agony after attempting a pass in the midfield without an opposition player around him. With teammates showing obvious concern, the 24-year-old was treated by the Timbers medical staff for several minutes.
While he later got to his feet and briefly attempted to walk off the field, a visibly distraught Williamson was ushered onto a stretcher and replaced by Cristhian Paredes in just the 12th minute at Lumen Field.
"It doesn't look good. He's being assesses but at the moment it doesn't look good," Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savarese told the ESPN broadcast crew before the start of the second half.
Williamson enjoyed a breakout season for the Timbers last year and has backed it up in 2021, playing 13 matches and establishing himself as part of Gregg Berhalter's USMNT roster.
Portland have had to battle a serious of serious injuries over the past year, including ACL tears for Sebastian Blanco, from which the has just returned to action, and Jaroslaw Niezgoda, which continues to sideline the striker.