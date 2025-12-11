Inter Miami, Son Heung-Min & more: Biggest stories of the 2025 MLS season

Speaking of out-of-the-blue thunderbolts… it doesn’t get much more surprising than Vancouver Whitecaps FC blossoming into one of the league’s most dominant sides under first-year boss Jesper Sørensen.

The Dane arrived with zero MLS experience and faced a raft of debilitating injuries that complicated his work all season. Yet he still guided the plucky ‘Caps to the Concacaf Champions Cup (via sensational upsets of CF Monterrey, Pumas UNAM and Inter Miami) and MLS Cup finals, and extended their mastery of the Canadian Championship to four consecutive years – all with much the same squad that was mid-table under Vanni Sartini.