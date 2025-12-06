CHAMPIONS! Inter Miami & Lionel Messi win MLS Cup over Vancouver Whitecaps

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Inter Miami CF have climbed the mountaintop, becoming MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi champions with a 3-1 victory over Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday afternoon at Chase Stadium.

Lionel Messi assisted second-half goals from Rodrigo De Paul and Tadeo Allende, delivering Miami their first Philip F. Anschutz Trophy in the club's sixth season.

Messi first created a 71st-minute game-winner from Rodrigo De Paul, capitalizing on a midfield turnover with a fast-break chance from the Argentine internationals and 2022 FIFA World Cup champions.

The iconic No. 10 then slipped Allende through in the 96th minute, and his compatriot sealed the result with a low finish that marked his record ninth Audi MLS Cup Playoffs goal.

De Paul and Allende’s heroics followed a 60th-minute equalizer from Vancouver, with Canadian international Ali Ahmed putting just enough power on his shot to beat goalkeeper Rocco Ríos Novo.

Before the second-half fireworks, Miami opened the scoring in the eighth minute through an Édier Ocampo own goal. The Vancouver defender deflected in Allende’s cross after Messi and De Paul combined on the near touchline.

Goals