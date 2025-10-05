Philadelphia Union win 2025 Supporters' Shield

The Philadelphia Union have won the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield, claiming the league's best regular-season record for the second time in club history after Saturday's 1-0 win over New York City FC .

Big picture

With their Shield capture during Matchday 38, Philadelphia have secured the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Head coach Bradley Carnell's side will enjoy home-field advantage at Subaru Park through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, should they reach the final.

The Union will open their playoff campaign against the East Wild Card winner (No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed). Their Round One Best-of-3 Series begins in late October, with the full postseason schedule announced at a later date.