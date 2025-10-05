League & Club News

Philadelphia Union win 2025 Supporters' Shield

The Philadelphia Union have won the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield, claiming the league's best regular-season record for the second time in club history after Saturday's 1-0 win over New York City FC.

Big picture

With their Shield capture during Matchday 38, Philadelphia have secured the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Head coach Bradley Carnell's side will enjoy home-field advantage at Subaru Park through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, should they reach the final.

The Union will open their playoff campaign against the East Wild Card winner (No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed). Their Round One Best-of-3 Series begins in late October, with the full postseason schedule announced at a later date.

Additionally, Philadelphia have secured qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

Carnell-led turnaround

In his first season in charge since replacing legendary head coach Jim Curtin, Carnell has led a massive turnaround for a Union side that missed the playoffs last year.

The former St. Louis CITY SC manager has implemented a high-press system and structured defensive plan, giving the Union a league-best 66 points (20W-7L-6D) with one game left.

Philadelphia were the first Eastern Conference club to clinch a playoff spot this year, doing so in late August. Additionally, Carnell led them to this year's US Open Cup semifinals.

Roster depth

The Union boast three 2025 MLS All-Stars in striker Tai Baribo, center back Jakob Glesnes and left back Kai Wagner.

Philadelphia's league-best defense (33 goals allowed) also features Frankie Westfield, Nathan Harriel and center back Olwethu Makhanya. With iconic goalkeeper Andre Blake battling injuries, homegrown Andrew Rick has deputized for key stretches.

Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques form a strong foundation in midfield, with Indiana Vassilev providing attacking flair alongside summer signing Milan Iloski.

Up top, Baribo is joined by club-record signing Bruno Damiani and Mikael Uhre. Iloski, who spent the first half of the season on loan at San Diego FC, can also play forward.

The Union's depth will be tested in the playoffs, as homegrown standout Quinn Sullivan suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late September.

Supporters' Shield winners

Philadelphia are one of 17 clubs in Major League Soccer's 30 seasons to win the Shield. They also lifted the trophy in 2020.

Below is every Supporters' Shield winner since the league's inaugural campaign in 1996.

SEASON

CLUB

POINTS (PPG)

2025

Philadelphia Union 

66 (2.00)^

2024

Inter Miami CF

74 (2.18)

2023

FC Cincinnati

69 (2.03)

2022

LAFC

67 (1.97)

2021

New England Revolution

73 (2.15)

2020

Philadelphia Union

47 (2.04)

2019

LAFC

72 (2.12)

2018

New York Red Bulls

71 (2.09)

2017

Toronto FC

69 (2.03)

2016

FC Dallas

60 (1.76)

2015

New York Red Bulls

60 (1.76)

2014

Seattle Sounders FC

64 (1.88)

2013

New York Red Bulls

59 (1.74)

2012

San Jose Earthquakes

66 (1.94)

2011

LA Galaxy

67 (1.97)

2010

LA Galaxy

59 (1.97)

2009

Columbus Crew

49 (1.63)

2008

Columbus Crew

57 (1.90)

2007

D.C. United

55 (1.83)

2006

D.C. United

55 (1.72)

2005

San Jose Earthquakes

64 (2.00)

2004

Columbus Crew

49 (1.63)

2003

Chicago Fire

53 (1.77)

2002

LA Galaxy

51 (1.82)

2001

Miami Fusion

53 (2.04)

2000

Kansas City Wizards

57 (1.78)

1999

D.C. United

57 (1.78)

1998

LA Galaxy

68 (2.12)

1997

D.C. United

55 (1.72)

1996

Tampa Bay Mutiny

58 (1.81)

^ Philadelphia have one match remaining

MLSsoccer staff
@mls

