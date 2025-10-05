Philadelphia Union win 2025 Supporters' Shield

The Philadelphia Union have won the 2025 MLS Supporters' Shield, claiming the league's best regular-season record for the second time in club history after Saturday's 1-0 win over New York City FC.
Big picture
With their Shield capture during Matchday 38, Philadelphia have secured the Eastern Conference's No. 1 seed in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs. Head coach Bradley Carnell's side will enjoy home-field advantage at Subaru Park through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6, should they reach the final.
The Union will open their playoff campaign against the East Wild Card winner (No. 8 vs. No. 9 seed). Their Round One Best-of-3 Series begins in late October, with the full postseason schedule announced at a later date.
Additionally, Philadelphia have secured qualification for the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
Carnell-led turnaround
In his first season in charge since replacing legendary head coach Jim Curtin, Carnell has led a massive turnaround for a Union side that missed the playoffs last year.
The former St. Louis CITY SC manager has implemented a high-press system and structured defensive plan, giving the Union a league-best 66 points (20W-7L-6D) with one game left.
Philadelphia were the first Eastern Conference club to clinch a playoff spot this year, doing so in late August. Additionally, Carnell led them to this year's US Open Cup semifinals.
Roster depth
The Union boast three 2025 MLS All-Stars in striker Tai Baribo, center back Jakob Glesnes and left back Kai Wagner.
Philadelphia's league-best defense (33 goals allowed) also features Frankie Westfield, Nathan Harriel and center back Olwethu Makhanya. With iconic goalkeeper Andre Blake battling injuries, homegrown Andrew Rick has deputized for key stretches.
Jovan Lukic and Danley Jean Jacques form a strong foundation in midfield, with Indiana Vassilev providing attacking flair alongside summer signing Milan Iloski.
Up top, Baribo is joined by club-record signing Bruno Damiani and Mikael Uhre. Iloski, who spent the first half of the season on loan at San Diego FC, can also play forward.
The Union's depth will be tested in the playoffs, as homegrown standout Quinn Sullivan suffered a season-ending ACL tear in late September.
Supporters' Shield winners
Philadelphia are one of 17 clubs in Major League Soccer's 30 seasons to win the Shield. They also lifted the trophy in 2020.
Below is every Supporters' Shield winner since the league's inaugural campaign in 1996.
SEASON
CLUB
POINTS (PPG)
2025
Philadelphia Union
66 (2.00)^
2024
Inter Miami CF
74 (2.18)
2023
FC Cincinnati
69 (2.03)
2022
LAFC
67 (1.97)
2021
New England Revolution
73 (2.15)
2020
Philadelphia Union
47 (2.04)
2019
LAFC
72 (2.12)
2018
New York Red Bulls
71 (2.09)
2017
Toronto FC
69 (2.03)
2016
FC Dallas
60 (1.76)
2015
New York Red Bulls
60 (1.76)
2014
Seattle Sounders FC
64 (1.88)
2013
New York Red Bulls
59 (1.74)
2012
San Jose Earthquakes
66 (1.94)
2011
LA Galaxy
67 (1.97)
2010
LA Galaxy
59 (1.97)
2009
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2008
Columbus Crew
57 (1.90)
2007
D.C. United
55 (1.83)
2006
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
2005
San Jose Earthquakes
64 (2.00)
2004
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2003
Chicago Fire
53 (1.77)
2002
LA Galaxy
51 (1.82)
2001
Miami Fusion
53 (2.04)
2000
Kansas City Wizards
57 (1.78)
1999
D.C. United
57 (1.78)
1998
LA Galaxy
68 (2.12)
1997
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
1996
Tampa Bay Mutiny
58 (1.81)
^ Philadelphia have one match remaining