Inter Miami's Lionel Messi repeats as Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi has been named the 2025 Landon Donovan MLS MVP, becoming the first player in league history to win the award in consecutive seasons.
The 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi winner led the league with 29g/19a in 28 matches, surpassing the 20g/16a he produced during his 2024 MVP-winning campaign.
Messi's 48 regular-season goal contributions were the second most in MLS history, one behind Carlos Vela's record set with LAFC in 2019.
The Argentine legend also set an MLS record with at least three goal contributions in nine consecutive matches and 10 multi-goal goals in a single season. He became the first player in league history to record at least 36 goal contributions multiple times (2024, '25).
In the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, Messi set a league record with 15 goal contributions (6g/9a). The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner was named MLS Cup 2025 MVP presented by Audi as Inter Miami captured their first MLS Cup title, a 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Since his transformational arrival in July 2023, Messi has also led the Herons to Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Supporters' Shield titles. He is under contract through 2028.
The Landon Donovan MLS MVP award has been presented since 1996 to the individual determined by a poll of players, club technical staff and media as most valuable to his club.
Messi is the second player to win the award twice, joining Preki (1997, 2003), and the fourth to claim MVP and the Golden Boot in the same season in the last decade. He beat out MLS Newcomer of the Year Andres Dreyer (San Diego FC) for this year's award.
Media
Players
Clubs
Total
1. Lionel Messi (MIA)
83.05%
55.17%
73.08%
70.43%
2. Anders Dreyer (SD)
6.78%
18.97%
7.69%
11.15%
3. Denis Bouanga (LAFC)
3.39%
6.90%
11.54%
7.27%
4. Evander (CIN)
2.26%
12.07%
0.00%
4.78%
5. Sam Surridge (NSH)
1.69%
1.72%
3.85%
2.42%
Landon Donovan MLS MVP winners
- 2025: Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF
- 2024: Lionel Messi – Inter Miami CF
- 2023: Luciano Acosta – FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Hany Mukhtar – Nashville SC
- 2021: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2020: Alejandro Pozuelo – Toronto FC
- 2019: Carlos Vela – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2018: Josef Martínez – Atlanta United FC
- 2017: Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers
- 2016: David Villa – New York City FC
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco – Toronto FC
- 2014: Robbie Keane – LA Galaxy
- 2013: Mike Magee – Chicago Fire
- 2012: Chris Wondolowski – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2011: Dwayne De Rosario – D.C. United
- 2010: David Ferreira – FC Dallas
- 2009: Landon Donovan – LA Galaxy
- 2008: Guillermo Barros Schelotto – Columbus Crew
- 2007: Luciano Emilio – D.C. United
- 2006: Christian Gómez – D.C. United
- 2005: Taylor Twellman – New England Revolution
- 2004: Amado Guevara – MetroStars
- 2003: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
- 2002: Carlos Ruiz – LA Galaxy
- 2001: Alex Pineda Chacon – Miami Fusion
- 2000: Tony Meola – Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Jason Kreis – Dallas Burn
- 1998: Marco Etcheverry – D.C. United
- 1997: Preki – Kansas City Wizards
- 1996: Carlos Valderrama – Tampa Bay Mutiny