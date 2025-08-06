Son Heung-min! LAFC sign South Korea, Tottenham Hotspur icon

"Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community – both on and off the pitch."

"Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington. "His ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at LAFC. We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career.

Son arrives for reportedly upwards of $26.5 million, making him the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history.

The 33-year-old forward, who captains the South Korean national team, is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028 and an additional option through June 2029. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster spots.

Global star

Son spent the last decade at Tottenham after starring in the German Bundesliga for Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen, cementing club legend status with 173 goals in 454 matches. Both marks are top-10 in Spurs history.

Last season, Son captained Tottenham as they won the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League title over Manchester United. While at the London-based club, he also helped them reach the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final.

Additionally, Son won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22 and the FIFA Puskás Award in 2020. He was named to the 2020-21 PFA Team of the Year.

While representing Tottenham, Son was teammates with LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

"I’m incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world," Son said. “Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter.