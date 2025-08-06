Son Heung-min! LAFC sign South Korea, Tottenham Hotspur icon

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
LAFC completed a monumental signing on Wednesday, acquiring Son Heung-min from English Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.
The 33-year-old forward, who captains the South Korean national team, is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028 and an additional option through June 2029. He will occupy Designated Player and international roster spots.
Son arrives for reportedly upwards of $26.5 million, making him the most expensive incoming transfer in MLS history.
"Sonny is a global icon and one of the most dynamic and accomplished players in world football," said LAFC co-president & general manager John Thorrington. "His ambition, ability, and character align perfectly with our values at LAFC. We are proud that he has chosen Los Angeles for the next chapter of his extraordinary career.
"Sonny is a proven winner and a world-class individual, and we are confident he will elevate our club and inspire our community – both on and off the pitch."
Global star
Son spent the last decade at Tottenham after starring in the German Bundesliga for Hamburger SV and Bayer Leverkusen, cementing club legend status with 173 goals in 454 matches. Both marks are top-10 in Spurs history.
Last season, Son captained Tottenham as they won the 2024-25 UEFA Europa League title over Manchester United. While at the London-based club, he also helped them reach the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League final.
Additionally, Son won the Premier League Golden Boot in 2021-22 and the FIFA Puskás Award in 2020. He was named to the 2020-21 PFA Team of the Year.
While representing Tottenham, Son was teammates with LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
"I’m incredibly proud to be joining LAFC, a club with big ambitions in one of the most iconic sports cities in the world," Son said. “Los Angeles has such a rich history of champions, and I am here to help write the next chapter.
"I’m excited for this new challenge in MLS. I have come to L.A. to lift trophies and give everything for this club, this city, and its fans. I cannot wait to get started."
Cultural icon
Internationally, Son has tallied 51 goals in 134 appearances with South Korea. Both marks are top-three in program history.
Son has featured at the last three FIFA World Cups, highlighted by a Round of 16 appearance at Qatar 2022. He recently helped South Korea qualify for the North America 2026 edition.
"Bringing Sonny to LAFC and to our city has been a dream of ours for several years," said LAFC lead managing owner Bennett Rosenthal. "My partners and I are huge admirers of Sonny the player and Sonny the person.
"His signing is a statement of our commitment to excellence on the pitch and our ambition to continue to build our reputation as a world-class club on the global football stage. Sonny as a player and person will inspire not only our fans in LA and the incredible community in Southern California, but millions of fans around the world."
Trophy chase
At LAFC, Son joins an attack led by two-time MLS Best XI forward Denis Bouanga. Young talents Nathan Ordaz and David Martínez are also in key roles after French striker Olivier Giroud departed midseason.
The Black & Gold, who competed in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup this summer, are chasing their third MLS Cup trip in four years. They won in 2022 and also reached the 2023 final.
At the Leagues Cup break, LAFC are sixth in the Western Conference with several games in hand (36 points; 10W-6L-6D).
