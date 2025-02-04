Atlanta United acquire Emmanuel Latte Lath in MLS-record deal

The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed a four-year Designated Player contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He arrives for a reported MLS-record $22 million transfer fee plus add-ons, surpassing when FC Cincinnati acquired striker Kévin Denkey (reported $16.2 million) last November.

Latte Lath is Atlanta's second major winter signing after midfielder Miguel Almirón was re-acquired from Premier League side Newcastle United. They join DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk and winger Saba Lobjanidze in Atlanta's new-look attack.

"We're excited to sign Latte Lath and look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.