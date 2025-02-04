Atlanta United acquire Emmanuel Latte Lath in MLS-record deal

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Atlanta United have acquired striker Emmanuel Latte Lath from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC, the club announced Tuesday.
The 26-year-old Ivory Coast international has signed a four-year Designated Player contract through 2028 with an option for 2029. He arrives for a reported MLS-record $22 million transfer fee plus add-ons, surpassing when FC Cincinnati acquired striker Kévin Denkey (reported $16.2 million) last November.
Latte Lath is Atlanta's second major winter signing after midfielder Miguel Almirón was re-acquired from Premier League side Newcastle United. They join DP midfielder Alexey Miranchuk and winger Saba Lobjanidze in Atlanta's new-look attack.
"We're excited to sign Latte Lath and look forward to welcoming him to the club and the city of Atlanta," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
"He’s a forward with excellent pace and good goal-scoring instincts. His ability to stretch the field will add another dimension to our attack. At 26 years old, he’s entering the prime years of his career and has already shown his goal-scoring ability in multiple leagues in Europe."
Proven goalscorer
Latte Lath rose to star status at Middlesbrough, scoring 29 goals in 67 matches across all competitions over the past two seasons. He was fourth in the 2023-24 EFL Championship Golden Boot race, shining alongside former Columbus Crew midfielder Aidan Morris.
Since emerging at Italian side Atalanta, Latte Lath has tallied 65g/12a in 224 first-team appearances across multiple stops in Italy, Switzerland and England.
Latte Lath has two caps with Ivory Coast. Two of his international teammates, DP forwards Jonathan Bamba (Chicago Fire FC) and Wilfried Zaha (Charlotte FC), also joined MLS sides this winter.
New start
Latte Lath fills Atlanta's No. 9 hole, which was created when Giorgos Giakoumakis was transferred to LIGA MX's Cruz Azul last summer. Jamal Thiaré and fellow winter addition Cayman Togashi provide additional options for the Five Stripes.
Under new head coach Ronny Deila, Atlanta begin their 2025 season on Feb. 22 at home against CF Montréal (7:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).
