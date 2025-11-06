Tata Martino returns as Atlanta United head coach

Atlanta United have named Gerardo "Tata" Martino as head coach, completing the Argentine's return after he memorably led the club from 2017-18. He's signed a two-year contract through 2027.

Martino coached Atlanta when they joined MLS as an expansion team in 2017, and steered them to the 2018 MLS Cup title after they finished the regular season with a club-record 69 points.

Atlanta had a vacancy after recently parting ways with head coach Ronny Deila, who lasted one season. In 2025, they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference (28 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.

"We are thrilled to welcome Tata back to Atlanta United," said owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank. "Tata is an exceptional manager who set the standard for excellence within our club and helped establish our identity in Major League Soccer. Since then, he has continued to achieve success on the global stage.

"There is a lot of work to do for us to get back to championship form. This moment is not about revisiting the past but about looking ahead and building a new foundation while embracing the continuing evolution of what it takes to contend in MLS on a regular basis.