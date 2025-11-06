Tata Martino returns as Atlanta United head coach

Atlanta United have named Gerardo "Tata" Martino as head coach, completing the Argentine's return after he memorably led the club from 2017-18. He's signed a two-year contract through 2027.
Martino coached Atlanta when they joined MLS as an expansion team in 2017, and steered them to the 2018 MLS Cup title after they finished the regular season with a club-record 69 points.
Atlanta had a vacancy after recently parting ways with head coach Ronny Deila, who lasted one season. In 2025, they finished 14th in the Eastern Conference (28 points) and missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs.
"We are thrilled to welcome Tata back to Atlanta United," said owner and chairman Arthur M. Blank. "Tata is an exceptional manager who set the standard for excellence within our club and helped establish our identity in Major League Soccer. Since then, he has continued to achieve success on the global stage.
"There is a lot of work to do for us to get back to championship form. This moment is not about revisiting the past but about looking ahead and building a new foundation while embracing the continuing evolution of what it takes to contend in MLS on a regular basis.
"Tata is a steward of our club’s values with a proven leadership record, and he carries a championship mindset to everything he does. We are excited for the future of Atlanta United with Tata back at the helm."
Vast experience
The 62-year-old's managerial career spans more than 25 years and includes 11 trophies. Other club stops include Spanish juggernaut FC Barcelona and boyhood side Newell's Old Boys, while he's also overseen the Paraguay, Argentina and Mexico national teams.
Most recently, Martino led Inter Miami CF during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. He helped Miami win their first two trophies as their Lionel Messi era began, lifting Leagues Cup (2023) and Supporters' Shield (2024) silverware.
"The further along we went in our coaching search, the clearer it became that Tata is the best candidate to lead Atlanta United to the standard of excellence that our fans deserve, a standard that he helped create," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
"Tata’s teams have a clear identity, and his playing style and leadership qualities align with our club values. His success, along with his understanding of our league, is well established, and we look forward to welcoming him back to Atlanta."
Coming home
During Martino's first stint, Atlanta went 42W-20L-16D across all competitions. The Five Stripes recorded the most points (124), most goals (140) and best goal differential (+56) in MLS and became just the second team in league history at the time to score 70-plus goals in back-to-back seasons.
Atlanta's core squad included club icons Josef Martínez, Miguel Almirón and Brad Guzan, the latter of whom retired last month.
"I want to thank Arthur and Chris for the opportunity to return to the club and a city where we hold wonderful memories and maintain great relationships," said Martino, the 2018 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year.
"This is a different project than my first stint with the club. However, with great ownership and the collaboration of the players, coaching staff and everyone at the club, our objective will always be to form a winning team that makes our fans feel proud and well-represented every time that they go to Mercedes-Benz Stadium."
Journey back
Heading into 2026, Martino will look to restore Atlanta's former glory. They won a joint-league-low five games this past season and finished 29th in the overall table, above only D.C. United.
Ahead of 2025, Atlanta spent big on Designated Players Emmanuel Latte Lath, Alexey Miranchuk and Almirón. The club routinely welcomes some of MLS's largest crowds to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.