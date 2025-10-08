2025 22 Under 22 Rankings

Major League Soccer's annual 22 Under 22 list ranks the league's top 22 players under the age of 22 – as voted on by an expert panel of select MLS staff, MLS Season Pass talent and Club technical staff.
Seattle Sounders FC midfielder Obed Vargas leads the 2025 rankings, which include:
- 14 Homegrown players
- 7 U22 Initiative players
- Most represented club: Philadelphia Union (three players)
- Youngest player: New England Revolution defender Peyton Miller (17)
- Average age: 20.09 years
PLAYER
CLUB
POSITION
AGE
1. Obed Vargas
Seattle Sounders FC
Midfielder
20
2. Alex Freeman
Orlando City
Defender
21
3. Idan Toklomati
Charlotte FC
Forward
21
4. Owen Wolff
Austin FC
Midfielder
20
5. David Martínez
LAFC
Forward
19
6. Quinn Sullivan
Philadelphia Union
Midfielder
21
7. Peyton Miller
New England Revolution
Defender
17
8. Nathan Ordaz
LAFC
Forward
21
9. Luca Bombino
San Diego FC
Defender
19
10. Zavier Gozo
Real Salt Lake
Forward
18
11. Christopher Brady
Chicago Fire FC
Goalkeeper
21
12. Noah Allen
Inter Miami CF
Defender
21
13. Olwethu Makhanya
Philadelphia Union
Defender
21
14. Kevin Kelsy
Portland Timbers
Forward
21
15. Manu Duah
San Diego FC
Defender
20
16. Julián Fernández
New York City FC
Forward
21
17. Ilay Feingold
New England Revolution
Defender
21
18. Frankie Westfield
Philadelphia Union
Defender
19
19. Nicolás Romero
Minnesota United FC
Defender
21
20. Darren Yapi
Colorado Rapids
Forward
20
21. Brooklyn Raines
Houston Dynamo FC
Midfielder
20
22. Taha Habroune
Columbus Crew
Midfielder
19
Eligibility criteria
- Age cutoff: Players remain 21 or younger before the end of the 2025 MLS regular season, which is Decision Day on Oct. 18. Players must be born on/after Oct. 19, 2003.
- Voting period: Sept. 15 - Sept. 26.
Voting pool
- Ballots submitted: 64
- MLS club participation: 23 of 30 teams – including head coaches, chief soccer officers, technical directors and lead scouts.
- Players receiving votes: 103
From the 22 Under 22 voting process, every player's points total is noted below.
Now in his fifth season with Seattle, the 20-year-old homegrown midfielder is recognized as the league's top up-and-coming talent.
Vargas, who has eight goal contributions (3g/5a) in MLS this season, impressed at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup and helped Seattle win Leagues Cup 2025. That follows Vargas, at age 16, subbing on for the Sounders' historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title.
A rising Mexican international, Vargas has turned heads at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup and attracted interest from top clubs abroad.
Academy: Seattle Sounders FC
Arguably the biggest breakout star of 2025, Freeman went from a relatively unknown depth piece to eyeing a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot with the United States.
The 21-year-old right back has 6g/2a for Orlando City this season, was named an MLS All-Star, and helped the USMNT secure a runner-up finish at the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup.
With a willingness to join the attack and strong defensive instincts, Freeman has lofty potential.
Academies: Orlando City, Weston FC
Thrust into Charlotte FC’s starting No. 9 job after Patrick Agyemang's club-record transfer to EFL Championship side Derby County, Toklomati seized his moment alongside Wilfried Zaha and Pep Biel.
The 21-year-old Israeli international has posted 11g/4a in 29 appearances, helping the Crown make history with a nine-game winning streak en route to a third-straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs berth.
Academy: Maccabi Petah Tikva (Israel)
Wolff is enjoying his best year yet as a professional, producing 5g/8a to lead Austin FC back into the playoffs for the first time since 2022.
The 20-year-old homegrown is one of the first players on the Verde & Black teamsheet, combining creativity in the final third with defensive work rate.
Academies: Austin FC, Atlanta United, Columbus Crew
One of Venezuela’s top young prospects, Martínez has boosted his profile this year with 6g/6a across all competitions for LAFC.
The 19-year-old playmaker has developed a more all-around game, supplementing his magical left foot and creative instincts.
Academy: Monagas SC (Venezuela)
Now in his fifth season with Philadelphia, the 21-year-old homegrown earned his first USMNT caps in 2025.
The attacking midfielder brings a relentless engine, pinpoint crossing ability, and solid finishing. Unfortunately, Sullivan suffered a season-ending ACL injury in late September.
Academy: Philadelphia Union
After being the final name on last season’s 22 Under 22 list, Miller has catapulted himself up the rankings as New England’s starting left back.
Still only 17, the Revolution homegrown and US youth international utilizes his blistering pace to contribute at both ends of the pitch for club and country, earning a trip to the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Academies: New England Revolution, Oakwood SC
A full El Salvadorian international, Ordaz beat out Olivier Giroud and Jeremy Ebobisse for LAFC's starting No. 9 spot before the record-breaking arrival of Son Heung-Min.
At age 21, the LAFC homegrown has become a jack-of-all-trades piece in the Black & Gold attack. This year, he's scored seven goals across all competitions (~1,750 minutes).
Academy: Los Angeles Football Club
On loan from LAFC for the 2025 season, the 19-year-old won the left-back position upon arriving at San Diego FC.
Bombino’s calmness on the ball and tendency to pick the right pass have made him arguably the biggest breakout star of SDFC’s inaugural season. Add in defensive chops, and he's more than earned a USYNT place at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Academy: Los Angeles Football Club
Early this season, Gozo broke into Real Salt Lake's first team and hasn't looked back.
The 18-year-old's skill and nose for goal have made him one of RSL's primary attacking weapons, plus one of the United States' youngest players at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
As Gozo keeps developing, we can't help but wonder: Could he follow in club teammate Diego Luna's footsteps?
Academy: Real Salt Lake
The Chicago Fire FC homegrown is one of MLS's most consistent goalkeepers, providing backline stability for a club returning to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
Brady’s international profile is also on the rise; the 21-year-old has featured in four USMNT rosters this year as he builds his case for a 2026 FIFA World Cup roster spot.
Academy: Chicago Fire FC
Inter Miami’s 21-year-old homegrown has developed into a reliable defender, becoming a regular at center back for the Herons.
Allen’s versatility (he can also play left back) is matched by his high soccer IQ, fearlessness on the pitch and passing range – qualities that have earned the unwavering trust of head coach Javier Mascherano.
This summer, the US-born Greek youth international turned heads at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.
Academies: Inter Miami CF, Weston FC
Makhanya has seamlessly filled the center-back vacancy left by Jack Elliott, forming an elite partnership with MLS All-Star Jakob Glesnes as the Union conceded a league-low 33 goals in 2025 en route to their second Supporters' Shield crown.
Before this season, the 21-year-old South African played zero MLS minutes. The sky's the limit for Philadelphia’s first-ever U22 Initiative signing.
Academy: Black Leopards Football Academy (South Africa)
Now at his second MLS club after featuring for FC Cincinnati last season, Kelsy has provided 7g/2a during his debut campaign with the Portland Timbers.
Boasting size, strength and technique, the 21-year-old has all the tools to become an elite striker for Portland and the Venezuela national team.
Academy: Mineros de Guayana (Venezuela)
Selected No. 1 by San Diego FC in the 2025 MLS SuperDraft, Duah entered the league as a promising box-to-box midfielder out of UC Santa Barbara.
However, the 20-year-old Ghana native has been a revelation at center back, locking down the starting job over the summer and helping San Diego set the MLS expansion points record during a historic season.
Academy: Santa Barbara Soccer Club
The 21-year-old Argentine has enjoyed a strong campaign with New York City FC, recording 3g/4a in a career-high 31 MLS matches.
Fernández is eager to combine with teammates and beat defenders off the dribble. He's also developed a penchant for jaw-dropping golazos.
Academy: Vélez Sarsfield (Argentina)
In his first season with New England, Feingold has been a mainstay at right back.
The 21-year-old Israeli international loves to join the attack, but remains mindful of his defensive duties. He's caught voters' attention, despite the Revs' up-and-down year.
Academy: Maccabi Haifa (Israel)
One of several breakout stars for Philadelphia this season, Westfield has emerged as one of the top young defenders in MLS.
A Union academy star who rose through the ranks, Westfield brings a steady presence to Philly’s backline, while also providing an attacking boost.
Westfield is currently representing the United States at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.
Academy: Philadelphia Union
But make no mistake: With craftiness, strength and aerial prowess, the 21-year-old Argentine center back is a crucial part of the Loons’ strong campaign.
Academy: Atlético Tucumán (Argentina)
One of Colorado’s most promising attacking talents, Yapi has become more ruthless in the final third.
The 20-year-old Rapids' homegrown, who is approaching 100 career MLS games, has a career-best 7g/2a in 28 appearances this year.
Academy: Colorado Rapids
A key cog in the Houston Dynamo midfield, Raines has burst onto the scene with strong passing ability and a willingness to shut down opposing attacks.
The 20-year-old homegrown earned a place on the United States' 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup squad. He's also set a career-high for minutes played (1,620).
Academies: Houston Dynamo FC, Barca Residency Academy
Another midfielder representing the US at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup, Habroune has become a key part of the Columbus Crew midfield.
The 19-year-old homegrown offers a unique blend of silky passing and dribbling.
Academy: Columbus Crew
- No. 23: Seattle Sounders FC defender Reed Baker-Whiting (153 points)
- No. 24: New York Red Bulls forward Julian Hall (141 points)
- No. 25: Philadelphia Union midfielder Cavan Sullivan (140 points)
- No. 26: Vancouver Whitecaps FC defender Tate Johnson (119 points)
- No. 27: San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Niko Tsakiris (117 points)
- No. 28: Inter Miami CF defender Tomás Avilés (114 points)
- No. 29: FC Cincinnati midfielder Gerardo Valenzuela (113 points)
- No. 30: New York Red Bulls midfielder Mohammed Sofo (111 points)