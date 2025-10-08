2025 22 Under 22 Rankings

On loan from LAFC for the 2025 season, the 19-year-old won the left-back position upon arriving at San Diego FC .

Bombino’s calmness on the ball and tendency to pick the right pass have made him arguably the biggest breakout star of SDFC’s inaugural season. Add in defensive chops, and he's more than earned a USYNT place at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.