Columbus Crew re-sign goalkeeper Evan Bush

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

The Columbus Crew have re-signed veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush for the 2026 season, the club announced Thursday.

The 39-year-old was out of contract after the 2025 season. Bush returns for his 15th MLS campaign, as well as his sixth with the Crew. Last season, he made six appearances and kept two clean sheets.

"Evan exemplifies the qualities we value as a club, and we know his combined mentorship and competitive mentality will continue to strengthen our group and maintain our high standards heading into the 2026 season," said Crew general manager Issa Tall.

Before his time in Columbus, Bush also featured for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and CF Montréal. He's made 196 regular-season appearances during his career, registering 45 shutouts.