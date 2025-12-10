CF Montréal acquire defender Brayan Vera from Real Salt Lake

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade

MTL receive: Brayan Vera

Brayan Vera RSL receive: Up to $1.55 million GAM, sell-on percentage

In exchange for the 26-year-old Colombian international, RSL receive $1.2 million in General Allocation Money (GAM) across the next two seasons.

Additionally, RSL could get another $350,000 in performance-based GAM. They also retain a sell-on fee in a future trade or transfer.

Vera has signed a new deal with Montréal through 2027-28 with options for 2028-29 and 2029-30.

"We’re very pleased to welcome Brayan Vera to the club," said Luca Saputo, Montréal's managing director of recruitment and sporting methodology.

"He’s a strong defender who has routinely showcased his skillset throughout his time in the MLS, primarily due to his ability to win duels and with the quality of his initial ball distribution. His experience should strengthen our defensive foundation. We’re confident that he will quickly become an important component within the team’s rebuild."

Vera spent the past three seasons (2023-25) with RSL, contributing 6g/3a in 92 games across all competitions.

Before joining RSL, Vera played for América de Cali in his home country. He has two senior-team caps and featured at the 2019 FIFA U-20 World Cup.