San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer named 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year

Anders Dreyer has been named the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, following his outstanding season with expansion side San Diego FC.
Signed as San Diego's second-ever Designated Player, Dreyer recorded a club-best 38 goal contributions (19g/19a) during his debut season. His 38 goal contributions were tied for the third-most in an MLS season and equalled the most by a first-year MLS player (Sebastian Giovinco in 2015).
The 27-year-old Danish international contributed to 59.4% of San Diego's 64 goals, leading the newcomers to first place in the Western Conference and qualification to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
The 2025 MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Player of the Month, who was acquired from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht, helped San Diego set expansion-club records for wins (19) and points (63).
This is the third time an MLS Newcomer of the Year comes from an expansion side, joining Miguel Almirón (2017, Atlanta United) and Fredy Montero (2009, Seattle Sounders FC).
Newcomer of the Year is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.
Dreyer led voting in all three categories to beat fellow first-year MLS stars Son Heung-Min (LAFC) and Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC).
Media
Players
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Anders Dreyer (SD)
71.75%
69.09%
81.48%
74.11%
2. Son Heung-Min (LAFC)
7.91%
7.27%
3.70%
6.30%
3. Philip Zinkernagel (CHI)
3.95%
7.27%
7.41%
6.21%
MLS Newcomer of the Year winners
- 2025: Anders Dreyer – San Diego FC
- 2024: Gabriel Pec – LA Galaxy
- 2023: Giorgos Giakoumakis – Atlanta United
- 2022: Thiago Almada – Atlanta United
- 2021: Cristian Arango – Los Angeles Football Club
- 2020: Lucas Zelarayán – Columbus Crew
- 2019: Carles Gil – New England Revolution
- 2018: Zlatan Imbrahimović – LA Galaxy
- 2017: Miguel Almirón – Atlanta United
- 2016: Nicolás Lodeiro – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2015: Sebastian Giovinco – Toronto FC
- 2014: Pedro Morales – Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 2013: Diego Valeri – Portland Timbers
- 2012: Federico Higuaín – Columbus Crew
- 2011: Mauro Rosales – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Álvaro Saborío – Real Salt Lake
- 2009: Fredy Montero – Seattle Sounders FC
- 2008: Darren Huckerby – San Jose Earthquakes
- 2007: Luciano Emílio – D.C. United