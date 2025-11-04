San Diego FC's Anders Dreyer named 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year

Anders Dreyer has been named the 2025 MLS Newcomer of the Year, following his outstanding season with expansion side San Diego FC .

Signed as San Diego's second-ever Designated Player, Dreyer recorded a club-best 38 goal contributions (19g/19a) during his debut season. His 38 goal contributions were tied for the third-most in an MLS season and equalled the most by a first-year MLS player (Sebastian Giovinco in 2015).

The 27-year-old Danish international contributed to 59.4% of San Diego's 64 goals, leading the newcomers to first place in the Western Conference and qualification to the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.

The 2025 MLS All-Star and two-time MLS Player of the Month, who was acquired from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht, helped San Diego set expansion-club records for wins (19) and points (63).