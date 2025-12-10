FIFA 2026 World Cup stadiums: Everything to know

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will unfold at 16 stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Five stadiums are home to Major League Soccer clubs, and 78 of the 104 games will occur in the United States.

A club-record 73,019 fans attended Atlanta's 2018 MLS Cup triumph over the Portland Timbers , which is the third-largest single-game attendance in league history.

The Revs broke their home attendance record in 2024 by welcoming 65,612 fans for a league match against Inter Miami CF .

The New England Revolution have called Gillette Stadium home since the venue opened its doors in 2002.

The nearly 100,000-capacity arena will host nine World Cup matches, the most of any venue.

Known primarily as the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium has hosted several editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League .

NRG Stadium was also the site of the 2010 MLS All-Star Game.

NRG Stadium has hosted numerous high-profile soccer events, including World Cup qualifiers, the 2016 Copa América Centenario, Leagues Cup and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final.

It last hosted an MLS game in 2024, with 72,610 fans attending SKC vs. Inter Miami – the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history.

Arrowhead Stadium was the original home of Sporting Kansas City for their inaugural 1996 season.

SoFi Stadium has hosted the 2025 Concacaf Nations League Finals, Concacaf Gold Cup games and the 2022 Leagues Cup showcase, featuring the LA Galaxy and LAFC .

The legendary No. 10 won the 2024 Copa América final with Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium, which also hosted two Inter Miami games during their historic run to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages.

The home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins has witnessed some of Lionel Messi 's most important career highlights in recent years.

The NFL venue routinely welcomes massive crowds for friendlies, both at club and international levels, and was the site of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.

MetLife Stadium will host the FIFA 2026 World Cup final on July 19.

It routinely features high-profile soccer matches, and was the site of the Philadelphia Union 's home opener during their inaugural 2010 MLS season.

Home to two-time Super Bowl winners Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field will host six games throughout the World Cup.

In 2025, the Earthquakes broke their attendance record (50,978) for a Sept. 13 clash against California rivals LAFC.

The NFL-sized venue occasionally hosts home games for the San Jose Earthquakes .

Lumen Field: Seattle, Washington

Capacity: 69,000

69,000 Opened: 2002

2002 Teams: Seattle Sounders FC (MLS), Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Seattle Reign (NWSL)

Seattle Sounders FC (MLS), Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Seattle Reign (NWSL) 2026 World Cup games: 6 (four Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Round of 16)

As the home of Seattle Sounders FC, Lumen Field has been the site of some of MLS's most defining moments.

Highlights include the Sounders' 2019 MLS Cup win in front of 69,274 fans and their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title-clinching win over LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM, with an attendance of 68,741.