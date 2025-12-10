FIFA 2026 World Cup stadiums: Everything to know

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will unfold at 16 stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Five stadiums are home to Major League Soccer clubs, and 78 of the 104 games will occur in the United States.
Mercedes-Benz Stadium: Atlanta, Georgia
- Capacity: 75,000
- Opened: 2017
- Teams: Atlanta United (MLS), Atlanta Falcons (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 8 (five Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Round of 16, one Semifinal)
Atlanta United's home stadium frequently welcomes some of MLS's largest crowds.
A club-record 73,019 fans attended Atlanta's 2018 MLS Cup triumph over the Portland Timbers, which is the third-largest single-game attendance in league history.
Gillette Stadium: Boston, Massachusetts
- Capacity: 65,000
- Opened: 2002
- Teams: New England Revolution (MLS), New England Patriots (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 7 (five Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Quarterfinal)
The New England Revolution have called Gillette Stadium home since the venue opened its doors in 2002.
The Revs broke their home attendance record in 2024 by welcoming 65,612 fans for a league match against Inter Miami CF.
AT&T Stadium: Dallas, Texas
- Capacity: 94,000
- Opened: 2009
- Teams: Dallas Cowboys (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 9 (five Group Stage, two Round of 32, one Round of 16, one Semifinal)
Known primarily as the home of the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, AT&T Stadium has hosted several editions of the Concacaf Gold Cup and the Concacaf Nations League.
The nearly 100,000-capacity arena will host nine World Cup matches, the most of any venue.
NRG Stadium: Houston, Texas
- Capacity: 72,000
- Opened: 2002
- Teams: Houston Texans (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 7 (five Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Round of 16)
NRG Stadium has hosted numerous high-profile soccer events, including World Cup qualifiers, the 2016 Copa América Centenario, Leagues Cup and the 2025 Concacaf Gold Cup final.
NRG Stadium was also the site of the 2010 MLS All-Star Game.
Arrowhead Stadium: Kansas City, Kansas
- Capacity: 73,000
- Opened: 1972
- Teams: Kansas City Chiefs (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 6 (four Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Quarterfinal)
Arrowhead Stadium was the original home of Sporting Kansas City for their inaugural 1996 season.
It last hosted an MLS game in 2024, with 72,610 fans attending SKC vs. Inter Miami – the fourth-largest standalone crowd in MLS history.
SoFi Stadium: Los Angeles, California
- Capacity: 70,000
- Opened: 2020
- Teams: Los Angeles Chargers (NFL), Los Angeles Rams (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 8 (five Group Stage, two Round of 32, one Quarterfinal)
Hard Rock Stadium: Miami, Florida
- Capacity: 65,000
- Opened: 1987
- Teams: Miami Dolphins (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 7 (four Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Quarterfinal, Third-Place Match)
The home of the NFL's Miami Dolphins has witnessed some of Lionel Messi's most important career highlights in recent years.
The legendary No. 10 won the 2024 Copa América final with Argentina at Hard Rock Stadium, which also hosted two Inter Miami games during their historic run to the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup knockout stages.
MetLife Stadium: New York/New Jersey
- Capacity: 82,500
- Opened: 2010
- Teams: New York Giants (NFL), New York Jets (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 8 (five Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Round of 16, Final)
MetLife Stadium will host the FIFA 2026 World Cup final on July 19.
The NFL venue routinely welcomes massive crowds for friendlies, both at club and international levels, and was the site of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup final.
Lincoln Financial Field: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Capacity: 69,000
- Opened: 2003
- Teams: Philadelphia Eagles (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 6 (five Group Stage, one Round of 16)
Home to two-time Super Bowl winners Philadelphia Eagles, Lincoln Financial Field will host six games throughout the World Cup.
It routinely features high-profile soccer matches, and was the site of the Philadelphia Union's home opener during their inaugural 2010 MLS season.
Levi's Stadium: San Francisco/Bay Area
- Capacity: 71,000
- Opened: 2014
- Teams: San Francisco 49ers (NFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 6 (five Group Stage, one Round of 32)
The NFL-sized venue occasionally hosts home games for the San Jose Earthquakes.
In 2025, the Earthquakes broke their attendance record (50,978) for a Sept. 13 clash against California rivals LAFC.
Lumen Field: Seattle, Washington
- Capacity: 69,000
- Opened: 2002
- Teams: Seattle Sounders FC (MLS), Seattle Seahawks (NFL), Seattle Reign (NWSL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 6 (four Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Round of 16)
As the home of Seattle Sounders FC, Lumen Field has been the site of some of MLS's most defining moments.
Highlights include the Sounders' 2019 MLS Cup win in front of 69,274 fans and their historic 2022 Concacaf Champions Cup title-clinching win over LIGA MX's Pumas UNAM, with an attendance of 68,741.
For the Leagues Cup 2025 final, the Sounders set a club and tournament attendance record of 69,314 fans during a 3-0 win over Inter Miami.
BMO Field: Toronto, Ontario
- Capacity: 45,000
- Opened: 2017
- Teams: Toronto FC (MLS), Toronto Argonauts (CFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 6 (five Group Stage, one Round of 32)
BMO Field has hosted Toronto FC home matches since their inaugural 2007 season and is the first Canadian soccer-specific stadium for MLS.
The lakeside stadium will host Canada's 2026 World Cup group stage opener on June 12.
BC Place: Vancouver, British Columbia
- Capacity: 54,000
- Opened: 1983
- Teams: Vancouver Whitecaps FC (MLS), BC Lions (CFL)
- 2026 World Cup games: 7 (five Group Stage, one Round of 32, one Round of 16)
Vancouver Whitecaps FC's ground will also serve as a home base of sorts for the CanMNT, who'll play their final two World Cup group stage matches (June 18 & 24) there.
Should Canada win Group B, they'd play the Round of 32 and, in the case of advancing, the Round of 16 at BC Place.
Estadio Azteca: Mexico City, Mexico
- Capacity: 83,000
- Opened: 1966
- Teams: Club América (Liga MX), Cruz Azul (LIGA MX)
- 2026 World Cup games: 5 (three Group Stage, Round of 32, Round of 16)
The legendary Estadio Azteca will become the first venue to host games in three different World Cups, following the 1970 and 1986 editions of the tournament.
In 2026, the first game of the competition will take place at "The Colossus of Santa Úrsula" as Mexico kick off their World Cup campaign against South Africa on June 11.
Estadio Akron: Zapopan, Mexico
- Capacity: 48,000
- Opened: 2010
- Teams: Chivas de Guadalajara (LIGA MX)
- 2026 World Cup games: 4 (four Group Stage)
Four group stage games will take place at Estadio Akron, the home of traditional LIGA MX powerhouse Chivas de Guadalajara.
Estadio BBVA: Guadalupe, Mexico
- Capacity: 53,500
- Opened: 2015
- Teams: CF Monterrey (LIGA MX)
- 2026 World Cup games: 4 (three Group Stage, one Round of 32)
Boasting arguably the most stunning background scenery of any World Cup venue, Estadio BBVA is the only Mexican stadium that won't host any of El Tri's group-stage matches.