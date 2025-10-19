Inter Miami's Lionel Messi wins 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

Inter Miami CF superstar Lionel Messi has won the 2025 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi, netting 29 goals to become the league's top scorer during his second full season with the Herons.

Messi added 19 assists as he beat out LAFC's Denis Bouanga (24 goals) and Nashville SC's Sam Surridge (24 goals). He is Miami's first-ever Golden Boot winner and the first Argentine to take home the award since Valentín "Taty" Castellanos did so with New York City FC in 2021.

The iconic No. 10 tallied 3g/1a during Saturday's 5-2 Decision Day victory at Nashville, giving him 48 goal contributions this year – narrowly shy of Carlos Vela's MLS-record 49 for LAFC in 2019.

Now, Messi looks poised to become the league's first-ever back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP winner, following a historic 2024 campaign that helped Miami claim that year's Supporters' Shield in record-breaking fashion.