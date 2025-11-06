Philadelphia Union's Bradley Carnell named 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Philadelphia Union head coach Bradley Carnell has been named the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, following his sensational first season at the helm.

Upon being hired in January, Carnell took the Union from 23rd in last year's overall league standings to the Supporters’ Shield title with a league-high 66 points. Among all clubs in 2025, Philadelphia had the largest points increase from 2024 (+29).

Philly set a club record with 20 regular-season wins, went undefeated in 16 of 17 home games, and are currently riding a 16-game home unbeaten streak through the regular season and Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Carnell’s Union also boast MLS's best defense, which features two Best XI selections in Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner. Philly allowed a league-low 35 goals against and tied for the league-low with 349 shots against, while 18 different players scored during the regular season.