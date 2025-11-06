Philadelphia Union's Bradley Carnell named 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Philadelphia Union head coach Bradley Carnell has been named the 2025 Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year, following his sensational first season at the helm.
Upon being hired in January, Carnell took the Union from 23rd in last year's overall league standings to the Supporters’ Shield title with a league-high 66 points. Among all clubs in 2025, Philadelphia had the largest points increase from 2024 (+29).
Philly set a club record with 20 regular-season wins, went undefeated in 16 of 17 home games, and are currently riding a 16-game home unbeaten streak through the regular season and Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Carnell’s Union also boast MLS's best defense, which features two Best XI selections in Jakob Glesnes and Kai Wagner. Philly allowed a league-low 35 goals against and tied for the league-low with 349 shots against, while 18 different players scored during the regular season.
In Philly, Carnell took over from two-time Coach of the Year winner Jim Curtin. The South African manager previously led then-expansion side St. Louis CITY SC to the Western Conference No. 1 seed in 2023 and served as interim manager for the New York Red Bulls.
The Coach of the Year award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players.
Carnell finished ahead of fellow finalists Jesper Sørensen (Vancouver Whitecaps FC) and Mikey Varas (San Diego FC).
Media
Players
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Bradley Carnell (PHI)
33.33%
32.00%
48.00%
37.78%
2. Jesper Sørensen (VAN)
35.59%
20.00%
24.00%
26.53%
3. Mikey Varas (SD)
21.47%
22.00%
16.00%
19.82%
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year winners
- 2025: Bradley Carnell - Philadelphia Union
- 2024: Wilfried Nancy - Columbus Crew
- 2023: Pat Noonan - FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Jim Curtin - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Bruce Arena - New England Revolution
- 2020: Jim Curtin - Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Bob Bradley - Los Angeles Football Club
- 2018: Gerardo "Tata" Martino - Atlanta United
- 2017: Greg Vanney - Toronto FC
- 2016: Oscar Pareja - FC Dallas
- 2015: Jesse Marsch - New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Ben Olsen - D.C. United
- 2013: Caleb Porter - Portland Timbers
- 2012: Frank Yallop - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2011: Bruce Arena - LA Galaxy
- 2010: Schellas Hyndman - FC Dallas
- 2009: Bruce Arena - LA Galaxy
- 2008: Sigi Schmid - Columbus Crew
- 2007: Preki - Chivas USA
- 2006: Bob Bradley - Chivas USA
- 2005: Dominic Kinnear - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Greg Andrulis - Columbus Crew
- 2003: Dave Sarachan - Chicago Fire FC
- 2002: Steve Nicol - New England Revolution
- 2001: Frank Yallop - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Bob Gansler - Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Sigi Schmid - LA Galaxy
- 1998: Bob Bradley - Chicago Fire FC
- 1997: Bruce Arena - D.C. United
- 1996: Thomas Rongen - Tampa Bay Mutiny