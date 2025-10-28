New York Red Bulls enter new era with "fresh beginning"

“Nevertheless, I'm really grateful for the three and a half years I had here. I think we changed a lot. We changed the culture of the club. We changed the communication,” he added, emphasizing his certainty that de Guzman “will lead this club, the sporting department, into a wonderful future.”

“My plan, and Red Bull's plan, was that I stay for one more year until the end of ‘26, until my wife, Annabella, got the diagnosis middle of September of a brain tumor. And that changed everything,” explained an emotional Schneider, who arrived at RBNY from Schalke 04 in 2022. “That's why I had to make the decision to leave the club and to go back to Germany and to look after my wife and our three wonderful children.

That was the revelation from a Tuesday afternoon media availability in the wake of head coach Sandro Schwarz’s dismissal the previous day, with Schneider explaining his concurrent decision to depart the club and return to Germany, passing the reins to Julian de Guzman , the former Canadian international who’s been his understudy since last year.

Yet the one-two punch of missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since 2009 and a profound family hardship for head of sport Jochen Schneider has resulted in RBNY “moving forward with a fresh beginning” for next season.

Turning the page

One of three founding MLS clubs yet to win a league championship, the Red Bulls fell agonizingly short of that breakthrough less than a year ago, falling 2-1 to the LA Galaxy in the 2024 MLS Cup final after an upstart run through the East bracket.

Now they look destined for significant changes under de Guzman. His main focus up to this point has been the club’s MLS NEXT Pro second team, and he pointed to that side – who will battle Philadelphia for that league's Eastern Conference championship on Saturday – as evidence of the soccer ethos he’ll bring to the first team.

“It's become some of the most exciting football I've seen in my time involved in football for the past 30 years,” said de Guzman, calling out top ‘Baby Bulls’ prospects Nehuén Benedetti and Rafa Mosquera. “It's fun, it's attractive, it's got creativity … it’s the best example as to what my vision and philosophy looks like for the future of Red Bull.