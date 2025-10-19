Atlanta United part ways with Ronny Deila

Deila went 6W-18L-13D across all competitions during his sole season with Atlanta. They finished the 2025 campaign 14th in the Eastern Conference table (28 points), narrowly above last-place D.C. United.

The Norwegian manager was appointed in December 2024. He won MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC and arrived after leading Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Belgian sides Club Brugge and Standard Liège.

"It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United’s best interest to move the team in a different direction," said Atlanta United CEO and president Garth Lagerwey.

"Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product, and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible.