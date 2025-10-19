Atlanta United part ways with Ronny Deila

Atlanta United have parted ways with head coach Ronny Deila, the club announced Sunday morning.
Deila went 6W-18L-13D across all competitions during his sole season with Atlanta. They finished the 2025 campaign 14th in the Eastern Conference table (28 points), narrowly above last-place D.C. United.
The Norwegian manager was appointed in December 2024. He won MLS Cup 2021 with New York City FC and arrived after leading Al Wahda in the United Arab Emirates, in addition to Belgian sides Club Brugge and Standard Liège.
"It was evident that our standard of play was not met this season, and together with our senior leadership team, we have decided that it was in Atlanta United’s best interest to move the team in a different direction," said Atlanta United CEO and president Garth Lagerwey.
"Ultimately, we owe our fans a much better on-field product, and it is our unwavering commitment to provide that to this community as soon as possible.
"We want to thank Ronny for his time and commitment to the organization and wish him well in his future endeavors."
Falling short
Atlanta entered 2025 with lofty expectations, acquiring forward Emmanuel Latte Lath and midfielder Miguel Almirón as Designated Players. Latte Lath arrived from EFL Championship side Middlesbrough FC for a then-MLS-record transfer (reported $22 million), while Almirón re-joined the Five Stripes from English Premier League side Newcastle United.
However, Atlanta never found their groove and tied D.C. for the fewest wins (five) in MLS. Their -25 goal differential was third-worst in the league, and they won just once in their final 18 matches.
This came despite having a veteran-heavy roster, which could undergo further changes heading into 2026.
Big picture
The Five Stripes are looking to recapture their glory days, winning MLS Cup 2018 under former head coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino one year after entering the league as an expansion team.
Following Martino's exit, ATLUTD have fallen short under several managers. Frank de Boer, Gabriel Heinze, Gonzalo Pineda and Deila have all led the side.
With a history of big spending and high-profile managers, a busy offseason is expected in Atlanta.