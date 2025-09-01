CHAMPIONS: Seattle Sounders win Leagues Cup 2025 over Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders FC have added Leagues Cup to their trophy cabinet, cruising to a 3-0 win over Inter Miami CF in Sunday evening's final at Lumen Field.
Osaze De Rosario scored his fourth goal of the tournament, Alex Roldan added a second-half penalty kick and Paul Rothrock iced the match, delighting the Leagues Cup and club-record 69,314 fans in attendance.
De Rosario's breakthrough came in the 26th minute, heading home Roldan's cross at the back post. Roldan then doubled the hosts' advantage in the 84th minute, calmly slotting his PK past goalkeeper Óscar Ustari after substitute Georgi Minoungou drew the opportunity.
For good measure, Rothrock tallied Seattle's third in the 89th minute to give Seattle their ninth trophy since entering MLS in 2009. The club has previously lifted four US Open Cups, two MLS Cups, one Concacaf Champions Cup and one Supporters’ Shield.
Inter Miami had several gilt-edged chances to equalize in the second half, with Luis Suárez setting up looks that Lionel Messi (50') and Tadeo Allende (60') couldn't capitalize on. However, the 2023 Leagues Cup champions saw their tournament run fall short.
Goals
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Seattle have filled their trophy cabinet with every major piece of North American silverware on offer, and did so in front of a record crowd at Lumen Field. This victory gives the Sounders a bye into the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup Round of 16, and continues their incredible form since competing at the FIFA Club World Cup this summer. After being the only Leagues Cup team (MLS or LIGA MX) to earn maximum points in Phase One, Seattle posted an incredible 16-2 goal differential while weathering injuries and suspensions.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: In the buildup to the match, Sounders head coach Brian Schmetzer quipped, "Messi is arguably the best player the world has ever seen. But we have Paul Rothrock." How prescient that ended up being.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: With a goal and two assists, Alex Roldan has a memory that will last a lifetime.
Next Up
- SEA: Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. LA Galaxy | 8:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season
- MIA: Saturday, Sept. 13 at Charlotte FC | 7:30 pm ET (MLS Season Pass) | MLS Regular Season