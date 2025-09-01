CHAMPIONS: Seattle Sounders win Leagues Cup 2025 over Inter Miami

Osaze De Rosario scored his fourth goal of the tournament, Alex Roldan added a second-half penalty kick and Paul Rothrock iced the match, delighting the Leagues Cup and club-record 69,314 fans in attendance.

De Rosario's breakthrough came in the 26th minute, heading home Roldan's cross at the back post. Roldan then doubled the hosts' advantage in the 84th minute, calmly slotting his PK past goalkeeper Óscar Ustari after substitute Georgi Minoungou drew the opportunity.

For good measure, Rothrock tallied Seattle's third in the 89th minute to give Seattle their ninth trophy since entering MLS in 2009. The club has previously lifted four US Open Cups, two MLS Cups, one Concacaf Champions Cup and one Supporters’ Shield.

Inter Miami had several gilt-edged chances to equalize in the second half, with Luis Suárez setting up looks that Lionel Messi (50') and Tadeo Allende (60') couldn't capitalize on. However, the 2023 Leagues Cup champions saw their tournament run fall short.

