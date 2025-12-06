USMNT hope to "make a run" after 2026 FIFA World Cup draw

“I mean, I think every young kid, when you're growing up, you think of World Cups when you're out in the backyard or front yard, kicking the ball around.”

“Now the excitement grows. It makes it feel more real,” midfielder and Red Bull New York product Tyler Adams told reporters via videoconference after Friday’s World Cup draw. “But for this group, the anticipation was obviously a long time coming, to play on home soil.

The US men’s national team ’s head coach says he took inspiration – was moved to tears, in fact – by the story. And now that his side have learned their group-stage assignments at the 2026 FIFA World Cup , he and his players can sketch a few more details into their own dreams of glory.

“Listen, we all want to win the World Cup. You don't play a tournament just to be there,” added the Charlotte FC star. “Yeah, we want to win. I think people can laugh at it and say whatever they want. But it's exciting. We're all excited. It's a World Cup.”

“It does set up well,” acknowledged veteran defender Tim Ream , “but at the same time, we know that just because it sets up well on paper doesn't mean that it's going to go well because we think it should.

Yet there’s both excitement and reassurance in now having some specifics to plan for, and a path towards the world’s most sought-after trophy to visualize.

‘Poch’ and his players showed no celebration or relief about being drawn into a relatively manageable Group D alongside Australia, Paraguay and the winner of UEFA Playoff C in March, which will involve Türkiye, Romania, Slovakia and Kosovo, avoiding any trace of disrespect to an opponent, even having defeated two of them in friendlies earlier this autumn.

Initially, Pochettino joked to reporters in the post-draw mixed zone at the Kennedy Center that having just faced Australia and Paraguay “means less work, because we’ve already done the homework, because it's fresh.” He was more nuanced in a press conference two hours later, as he revealed more about his staff’s approach to preparing for the Euro playoff winners.

“The problem is, rather than having three teams to scout, we have two plus four,” said the Argentine coach. “From here to March, we are going to amplify the numbers of teams that we need to observe, because now we have, of course, Australia and Paraguay, but we need to add another four teams and be prepared … we cannot wait until March and then it's time to work. No, we need to be ready from now.