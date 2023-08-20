Matchday

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are Leagues Cup champions!

-16x9_MIA_EN
Jonathan Sigal

Lionel Messi's golazo and Drake Callender's shootout heroics have delivered Inter Miami CF's first-ever trophy, beating Nashville SC 10-9 in penalty kicks during Saturday night's pulsating Leagues Cup 2023 Final – all after the sides battled to a 1-1 draw at GEODIS Park.

The 11-round shootout was clinched by Callender's two saves from the spot, first on Nashville midfielder Randall Leal and then Elliot Panicco, his goalkeeping counterpart. Messi started the scoring in PKs, only adding to his world-record 44th trophy for club and country as the Herons continue their turnaround from MLS's last-place side to one raising silverware.

The regulation-time goals were scored on either side of halftime, starting with Messi (23') bending home a picture-perfect strike into the top corner after powering through a Walker Zimmerman challenge for his Golden Boot-clinching 10th goal. Yet Nashville's persistence paid off via winger Fafà Picault (57'), whose corner-kick header deflected in to reinforce his side's strength on set pieces.

As these 2020 MLS expansion siblings chased a late winner, Miami hit two posts in the second half. Messi was the architect of the first, beating Panicco but not the woodwork in the 71st minute. Then in the 93rd minute, after a Sergio Busquets long ball, striker Leonardo Campana had the trophy on his boot – only for the goalframe to deny his wraparound sliding attempt after his chip rounded Panicco.

Nashville poured on the pressure themselves, especially through the nascent Hany Mukhtar-Sam Surridge partnership. Both Designated Players forced Callender into big-time stops, but couldn't settle the game in regulation time. Come the epic PK shootout, the Herons emerged on top.

Goals

  • 23' - MIA - Lionel Messi | WATCH
  • 57' - NSH - Fafà Picault | WATCH

Next Up

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Matchday Nashville SC Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup

Related Stories

Philadelphia Union rebound with Champions Cup berth: "We looked like ourselves"
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami golazo in Leagues Cup win over Nashville
Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot
More News
More News
Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are Leagues Cup champions!

Lionel Messi & Inter Miami are Leagues Cup champions!
Philadelphia Union rebound with Champions Cup berth: "We looked like ourselves"

Philadelphia Union rebound with Champions Cup berth: "We looked like ourselves"
Lionel Messi! Inter Miami golazo in Leagues Cup win over Nashville

Lionel Messi! Inter Miami golazo in Leagues Cup win over Nashville
Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot

Mission accomplished! Philadelphia Union down Monterrey for CCC spot
Player Availability Report

Player Availability Report
Your Saturday Kickoff: Messi, mullets & other keys to Leagues Cup Final
The Daily Kickoff

Your Saturday Kickoff: Messi, mullets & other keys to Leagues Cup Final
More News
Video
Video
PK Shootout: NSH vs. MIA, 8.19.23
4:39

PK Shootout: NSH vs. MIA, 8.19.23
HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF | August 19, 2023
6:34

HIGHLIGHTS: Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami CF | August 19, 2023
Goal: F. Picault vs. MIA, 57'
1:07

Goal: F. Picault vs. MIA, 57'
Goal: L. Messi vs. NSH, 23'
1:17

Goal: L. Messi vs. NSH, 23'
More Video