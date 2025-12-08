Busquets, De Paul & Messi: Inter Miami's World Cup champions make MLS history

World Cup: Messi has made 26 World Cup appearances across five separate tournaments. He won the Golden Ball (best player) at Qatar 2022 while finishing with 7g/3a, including a brace in the final against France and Kylian Mbappé (3-3 tie; 4-2 Argentina on penalty kicks).

MLS season: Messi finished the 2025 playoffs with an MLS record 15 goal contributions (6g/9a), following up on his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi capture with 29g/19a. His combined 63 goal contributions across the regular season and playoffs are the most in league history, outpacing LAFC legend Carlos Vela in second place (52; 2019 season). Messi is poised to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.