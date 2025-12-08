Busquets, De Paul & Messi: Inter Miami's World Cup champions make MLS history

Sergio Busquets, Rodrigo De Paul and Lionel Messi made history in MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi.
With Inter Miami CF's 3-1 win over Vancouver Whitecaps FC at Chase Stadium, that trio became the first players to win both an MLS Cup and FIFA World Cup.
De Paul and Messi captured the 2022 World Cup with Argentina, while Busquets lifted the 2010 World Cup with Spain.
Unsurprisingly, all three players were crucial as Inter Miami raised their first Philip F. Anschutz Trophy.
Messi was named MLS Cup 2025 MVP presented by Audi for a two-assist performance, including on De Paul's 71st-minute game-winning goal. Messi and De Paul also helped create the opener, scored by Vancouver defender Édier Ocampo (8') after a Tadeo Allende cross.
Meanwhile, Busquets went the full 90 minutes in his last professional match. The midfielder planned to retire after the 2025 MLS season, doing so alongside fellow Spain and FC Barcelona legend Jordi Alba.
In addition to MLS Cup, Busquets and Messi also led the Herons to their first two titles: Leagues Cup 2023 and the 2024 Supporters' Shield, the latter with an MLS record 74 points (single season).
World Cup: Busquets' 143 caps are the third-most in Spain history, trailing Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos. He played at four World Cups and started every match at South Africa 2010 as they defeated the Netherlands, 1-0, in the final via Andrés Iniesta's extra-time winner.
2025 MLS season: Busquets led Miami in minutes played during the 2025 campaign, featuring in 56 of their MLS single-season record 58 matches. He notched 10 assists, often orchestrating attacks from a deep-lying position in midfield. In late September, Busquets announced his planned retirement.
World Cup: De Paul started all seven of Argentina's matches at the 2022 World Cup. He went 102 minutes in the final vs. France and developed a reputation as "Messi's bodyguard" for protecting La Albiceleste's captain.
2025 MLS season: De Paul joined Miami in July on loan from LaLiga side Atlético Madrid and formed a strong midfield partnership with Busquets. His MLS Cup game-winner is among the biggest goals in Miami's history, and he ended the year with 2g/7a in 23 appearances (all competitions).
World Cup: Messi has made 26 World Cup appearances across five separate tournaments. He won the Golden Ball (best player) at Qatar 2022 while finishing with 7g/3a, including a brace in the final against France and Kylian Mbappé (3-3 tie; 4-2 Argentina on penalty kicks).
MLS season: Messi finished the 2025 playoffs with an MLS record 15 goal contributions (6g/9a), following up on his MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi capture with 29g/19a. His combined 63 goal contributions across the regular season and playoffs are the most in league history, outpacing LAFC legend Carlos Vela in second place (52; 2019 season). Messi is poised to become the first back-to-back Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Every MLS x World Cup champion
Inter Miami's victory stopped Vancouver star Thomas Müller from becoming the first MLS Cup-World Cup champion. The Bayern Munich icon, who joined the Whitecaps in August, won the 2014 World Cup with Germany against Messi-led Argentina.
As of the 2025 season, 19 World Cup champions have played in MLS.
Lothar Matthäus
- West Germany: 1990 World Cup
- MetroStars: 2000
Branco
- Brazil: 1994 World Cup
- MetroStars: 1997
Youri Djorkaeff
- France: 1998 World Cup
- New York Red Bulls: 2005-06
Thierry Henry
- France: 1998 World Cup
- New York Red Bulls: 2010-14
Denílson
- Brazil: 2002 World Cup
- FC Dallas: 2007
Kléberson
- Brazil: 2002 World Cup
- Philadelphia Union: 2013
Kaká
- Brazil: 2002 World Cup
- Orlando City: 2015-17
Alessandro Nesta
- Italy: 2006 World Cup
- Montréal Impact: 2012-13
Andrea Pirlo
- Italy: 2006 World Cup
- New York City FC: 2015-17
David Villa
- Spain: 2010 World Cup
- New York City FC: 2015-18
Sergio Busquets
- Spain: 2010 World Cup
- Inter Miami CF: 2023-25
Bastian Schweinsteiger
- Germany: 2014 World Cup
- Chicago Fire FC: 2017-19
Thomas Müller
- Germany: 2014 World Cup
- Vancouver Whitecaps FC: 2025-Present
Blaise Matuidi
- France: 2018 World Cup
- Inter Miami CF: 2020-21
Hugo Lloris
- France: 2018 World Cup
- LAFC: 2024-Present
Olivier Giroud
- France: 2018 World Cup
- LAFC: 2024-25
Thiago Almada
- Argentina: 2022 World Cup
- Atlanta United: 2022-24
Lionel Messi
- Argentina: 2022 World Cup
- Inter Miami CF: 2023-Present
Rodrigo De Paul
- Argentina: 2022 World Cup
- Inter Miami CF: 2025-Present