Inter Miami win 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield

Jonathan Sigal

Inter Miami CF have won their first-ever Supporters' Shield, with Wednesday's 3-2 victory at the Columbus Crew guaranteeing Lionel Messi & Co. will finish 2024 atop the regular-season standings.

Big picture

With their Matchday 36 win, Inter Miami have secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Tata Martino's side also has home-field advantage at Chase Stadium through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, if they advance that far.

The Herons, who will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, can still surpass the single-season points record the New England Revolution (73) set in 2021. To accomplish that, they must win their remaining two games:

Inter Miami will host a playoff game for the first time in club history when they face the East Wild Card winner (No. 8 and No. 9 seeds). Their Round One Best-of-3 Series awaits in late October, with the full postseason schedule announced at a later date.

Star-studded roster

Boasting arguably the most talented roster in MLS history, Inter Miami are led by Messi (17g/15a) and Luis Suárez (18g/6a). The iconic forwards are in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP hunt, providing leadership and world-class ability alongside fellow ex-FC Barcelona stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.

Inter Miami are far more than veteran stars, though, with Martino juggling injuries, international call-ups and multiple competitions to maximize the roster assembled by chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.

Paraguayan international Diego Gómez, Argentine youth internationals Federico Redondo and Tomás Avilés, US international Benjamin Cremaschi, and Honduran international David Ruiz are all key young players. Goalkeeper Drake Callender remains crucial, joining two-time MLS Cup champion Julian Gressel as a domestic standout.

Defenders Marcelo Weigandt (from Boca Juniors) and David Martínez (from River Plate) are on loan from Argentine top-flight clubs. Attacking midfielder Matías Rojas joined mid-season, supplementing club all-time leading scorer Leo Campana and Robert Taylor.

Messi Effect

The 2024 Supporters’ Shield marks Messi’s world-record 46th trophy for club and country. It is the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's third title since joining Inter Miami last summer following Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Copa América.

This is Inter Miami's second trophy since their club was transformed in July 2023 by signing Messi, Busquets and Alba. Suárez joined their project last winter to complete a Big Four.

Supporters' Shield winners

Debuting in 2020, Inter Miami are the 17th different club in MLS' 29 seasons to earn the Supporters’ Shield.

Below is every Supporters' Shield winner since the league's inaugural campaign in 1996.

SEASON

CLUB

POINTS (PPG)

2024

Inter Miami CF

68 (2.13)^

2023

FC Cincinnati

69 (2.03)

2022

LAFC

67 (1.97)

2021

New England Revolution

73 (2.15)

2020

Philadelphia Union

47 (2.04)

2019

LAFC

72 (2.12)

2018

New York Red Bulls

71 (2.09)

2017

Toronto FC

69 (2.03)

2016

FC Dallas

60 (1.76)

2015

New York Red Bulls

60 (1.76)

2014

Seattle Sounders FC

64 (1.88)

2013

New York Red Bulls

59 (1.74)

2012

San Jose Earthquakes

66 (1.94)

2011

LA Galaxy

67 (1.97)

2010

LA Galaxy

59 (1.97)

2009

Columbus Crew

49 (1.63)

2008

Columbus Crew

57 (1.90)

2007

D.C. United

55 (1.83)

2006

D.C. United

55 (1.72)

2005

San Jose Earthquakes

64 (2.00)

2004

Columbus Crew

49 (1.63)

2003

Chicago Fire

53 (1.77)

2002

LA Galaxy

51 (1.82)

2001

Miami Fusion

53 (2.04)

2000

Kansas City Wizards

57 (1.78)

1999

D.C. United

57 (1.78)

1998

LA Galaxy

68 (2.12)

1997

D.C. United

55 (1.72)

1996

Tampa Bay Mutiny

58 (1.81)

^ Miami still have two remaining matches.

Jonathan Sigal -
@JonathanSigal
Inter Miami CF League News Matchday

Lionel Messi eyes MLS Cup after Inter Miami reach "first objective"

Inter Miami: Top 10 moments in Supporters' Shield-winning season

Lionel Messi extends world record: Inter Miami win Supporters' Shield 

Inter Miami win 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield

Charlotte FC clinch Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot

