Inter Miami win 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield

Inter Miami CF have won their first-ever Supporters' Shield, with Wednesday's 3-2 victory at the Columbus Crew guaranteeing Lionel Messi & Co. will finish 2024 atop the regular-season standings.
Big picture
With their Matchday 36 win, Inter Miami have secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Tata Martino's side also has home-field advantage at Chase Stadium through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, if they advance that far.
The Herons, who will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, can still surpass the single-season points record the New England Revolution (73) set in 2021. To accomplish that, they must win their remaining two games:
- Saturday, Oct. 5 at Toronto FC - 4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass
- Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. New England Revolution - 6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass
Inter Miami will host a playoff game for the first time in club history when they face the East Wild Card winner (No. 8 and No. 9 seeds). Their Round One Best-of-3 Series awaits in late October, with the full postseason schedule announced at a later date.
Star-studded roster
Boasting arguably the most talented roster in MLS history, Inter Miami are led by Messi (17g/15a) and Luis Suárez (18g/6a). The iconic forwards are in the Landon Donovan MLS MVP hunt, providing leadership and world-class ability alongside fellow ex-FC Barcelona stars Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets.
Inter Miami are far more than veteran stars, though, with Martino juggling injuries, international call-ups and multiple competitions to maximize the roster assembled by chief soccer officer and sporting director Chris Henderson.
Paraguayan international Diego Gómez, Argentine youth internationals Federico Redondo and Tomás Avilés, US international Benjamin Cremaschi, and Honduran international David Ruiz are all key young players. Goalkeeper Drake Callender remains crucial, joining two-time MLS Cup champion Julian Gressel as a domestic standout.
Defenders Marcelo Weigandt (from Boca Juniors) and David Martínez (from River Plate) are on loan from Argentine top-flight clubs. Attacking midfielder Matías Rojas joined mid-season, supplementing club all-time leading scorer Leo Campana and Robert Taylor.
Messi Effect
The 2024 Supporters’ Shield marks Messi’s world-record 46th trophy for club and country. It is the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's third title since joining Inter Miami last summer following Leagues Cup 2023 and 2024 Copa América.
This is Inter Miami's second trophy since their club was transformed in July 2023 by signing Messi, Busquets and Alba. Suárez joined their project last winter to complete a Big Four.
Supporters' Shield winners
Debuting in 2020, Inter Miami are the 17th different club in MLS' 29 seasons to earn the Supporters’ Shield.
Below is every Supporters' Shield winner since the league's inaugural campaign in 1996.
SEASON
CLUB
POINTS (PPG)
2024
Inter Miami CF
68 (2.13)^
2023
FC Cincinnati
69 (2.03)
2022
LAFC
67 (1.97)
2021
New England Revolution
73 (2.15)
2020
Philadelphia Union
47 (2.04)
2019
LAFC
72 (2.12)
2018
New York Red Bulls
71 (2.09)
2017
Toronto FC
69 (2.03)
2016
FC Dallas
60 (1.76)
2015
New York Red Bulls
60 (1.76)
2014
Seattle Sounders FC
64 (1.88)
2013
New York Red Bulls
59 (1.74)
2012
San Jose Earthquakes
66 (1.94)
2011
LA Galaxy
67 (1.97)
2010
LA Galaxy
59 (1.97)
2009
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2008
Columbus Crew
57 (1.90)
2007
D.C. United
55 (1.83)
2006
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
2005
San Jose Earthquakes
64 (2.00)
2004
Columbus Crew
49 (1.63)
2003
Chicago Fire
53 (1.77)
2002
LA Galaxy
51 (1.82)
2001
Miami Fusion
53 (2.04)
2000
Kansas City Wizards
57 (1.78)
1999
D.C. United
57 (1.78)
1998
LA Galaxy
68 (2.12)
1997
D.C. United
55 (1.72)
1996
Tampa Bay Mutiny
58 (1.81)
^ Miami still have two remaining matches.