Inter Miami win 2024 MLS Supporters' Shield

Big picture

With their Matchday 36 win, Inter Miami have secured the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs. Tata Martino's side also has home-field advantage at Chase Stadium through MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 7, if they advance that far.

The Herons, who will compete in the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup, can still surpass the single-season points record the New England Revolution (73) set in 2021. To accomplish that, they must win their remaining two games:

Saturday, Oct. 5 at Toronto FC - 4 pm ET | MLS Season Pass

Saturday, Oct. 19 vs. New England Revolution - 6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass