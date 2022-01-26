Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

D.C. United are pursuing a deal for Toluca forward Michael Estrada, according to South American transfer reporter Cesar Luis Merlo and The Washington Post's Steven Goff.

The 25-year-old Ecuadorian would reportedly join the Black-and-Red on a loan with a purchase option. Estrada has been with the Liga MX squad since a move from Ecuador's Independiente del Valle.