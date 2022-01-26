Transfer Tracker

Reports: DC United pursuing deal for Toluca, Ecuador striker Michael Estrada

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Reports

D.C. United are pursuing a deal for Toluca forward Michael Estrada, according to South American transfer reporter Cesar Luis Merlo and The Washington Post's Steven Goff.

The 25-year-old Ecuadorian would reportedly join the Black-and-Red on a loan with a purchase option. Estrada has been with the Liga MX squad since a move from Ecuador's Independiente del Valle.

Estrada has scored 17 goals and added five assists for Toluca in 66 appearances. He's been capped 27 times and scored seven goals for Ecuador, a key part of the current Conmebol World Cup qualification cycle.

A chance to see regular first-team minutes would prove enticing for Estrada, who could prove a fit for Hernan Losada’s system at D.C. United.

The Black-and-Red have been busy of late, trading winger Paul Arriola to FC Dallas for $2 million in General Allocation Money up front, as well as a potential additional $300,000 GAM in performance-based incentives.

DCU have been linked with a summer move for would-be DP striker Taxiarchis Fountas from Austrian side Rapid Wien, and there were reports of forward Ola Kamara being shopped around.

