What now? One big question MLS teams must address for 2025

Eight teams remain in the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs, leaving 21 watching from the sidelines and planning for the 2025 season.

If you're looking for a deeper dive on every club, Matt Doyle has his annual post-mortem series .

Get a No. 9 and their outlook improves considerably. And with DP/U22 Initiative flexibility, as well as salary-cap space, there's room to swing big.

That creates priority No. 1 in the transfer market, a glaring hole in their roster. It's tough to envision Austin turning things around until it's resolved, regardless of what tactical levers new head coach Nico Estévez can pull.

Nov. 18 – Here's how Austin FC 's strikers performed in 2024: Diego Rubio (4g/1a) and Gyasi Zardes (3g/2a). That's the list. And, to state the obvious, it's not great.

Will The Crown, at long last, get their prized target?

It was a complete roller-coaster for Charlotte fans, and my hunch is the pursuit picks back up this winter. I'll be surprised if Biel returns (his loan lasts through December), and this roster's crying out for a club-defining No. 10 who's here long-term.

Oh wow, they're signing Calvin Stengs from Feyenoord for around $9 million → Just kidding, the Stengs deal fell through because of supposedly a failed medical → Wait, now they're bringing Miguel Almirón back to MLS?!? → Nah, Newcastle and Charlotte aren't going to agree on a price → There's also reportedly interest in Tottenham's Giovani Lo Celso?!? → Hey, real news: They signed Pep Biel on a no-strings-attached loan from Greek powerhouse Olympiacos.

Nov. 18 – As the summer transfer deadline approached, the " Charlotte FC are trying to sign a DP No. 10" flow chart went something like this:

What happens with the No. 10?

Hanging over all this: Chicago haven't qualified for the playoffs since 2017.

Whatever awaits, we know Chicago owner Joe Mansueto isn't afraid to spend. Let's see how Berhalter reconstructs the roster, and if the first bricks prove fruitful.

Do they fill the DP slot opened by mutually parting ways with midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri? Can they buy down Gastón Giménez and potentially make two DP signings? Might Berhalter tap into his USMNT background? Will they go back to the well with Swiss partner club FC Lugano?

Nov. 18 – The Fire 's new era is underway, having hired Gregg Berhalter as their director of football and head coach . Now, fans wait with bated breath to see who the former USMNT and Columbus Crew manager signs.

Does Berhalter get his first signings "right"?

Related: Cincy are reportedly nearing a club-record deal to sign Kévin Denkey from Belgian top-flight side Cercle Brugge. Perhaps that placates the club captain and DP No. 10. If it doesn't, this drama likely has another twist or two.

Wherever the truth lies, the 2023 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is clearly frustrated. Cincy had a disappointing season by their own standards, and Acosta often carried them offensively. His 33 goal contributions (14g/19a) were top-five in the league.

Luciano Acosta dropped a bombshell after FC Cincinnati were handed an early postseason exit. Was he just venting? Is something more simmering beneath the surface? Would he actually leave the club this winter?

Nov. 18 – "Maybe it’s the end for me at the club. We don’t know. We have to keep speaking with the corresponding people and see what happens in the future. For me, I gave my all for this club."

Colorado are poised to keep ascending. Doing so hinges on improving the roster in key areas, building on their USMNT-centric core.

Which positions should Colorado target? Definitely center back, especially after Moïse Bombito's midseason transfer to Ligue 1 club Nice. Winger also stands out, given their lack of scoring from wide areas.

The Rapids can't rest on their laurels, though. They're back in the Western Conference playoff picture and have Concacaf Champions Cup commitments, making serious progress during head coach Chris Armas' first season.

When The Columbus Dispatch asked GM Issa Tall about this topic, he said : "If Cucho were to leave, which I’m not saying this is the case, I’m confident in what we have here, to find somebody to now take over. If Cucho is here to stay, then great." Consider it a non-answer, at least for now.

Another outcome, which is also entirely realistic? Columbus sign Cucho to a new contract, raising his wages and continuing to chase trophies with him as the centerpiece.

The Colombian international is also entering the last year of his contract, and he's reportedly generating interest from European and Mexican teams. That's not to suggest Cucho is leaving. But an overseas club offering $15-20+ million this winter? That's entirely realistic.

Nov. 18 – Cucho Hernández is, without question, among the best players in MLS. His strike rate of 58 goals in 94 matches (all competitions) is superb.

Here's the remarkable part: Musa accomplished that as Ferreira and Alan Velasco , due to injuries, combined to play under 1,700 minutes. Phrased another way: Musa may have contended for the Golden Boot if Ferreira and Velasco were fully healthy.

The Croatian international finished with 16g/3a, the second-highest-scoring season in the club's last 15 years (only bested by Jesús Ferreira in 2022). It's the type of production you expect from a club-record signing, and portends a bright future in this league.

If the Black-and-Red get Benteke some support, they're likely a playoff team. Aside from rebuilding their goalkeeper corps, it must be priority No. 1 this offseason.

Are solutions on the roster? I've got Ted Ku-Dipietro and Jared Stroud stock, but the list is pretty barren beyond them. Could Gabriel Pirani take the leap? I'm not convinced.

But D.C. United were far too dependent on him (and that's not even remotely a hot take). The Belgian striker directly contributed to 57% of their goals, an alarmingly high total.

Nov. 18 – Make no mistake: Christian Benteke was incredible in 2024. He finished with 23g/7a, cruising to the Golden Boot presented by Audi .

Can they get Benteke some help?

This creates a pivotal winter for Houston, who – don't forget – set a new club-record transfer when acquiring striker Ezequiel Ponce this summer. Do they break the bank again as their midfield enters a post-HH world?

Jump to November 2024 and the Dynamo, rather boldly, declined Herrera's contract option . Why, you might ask? As general manager Pat Onstad explained, it simply came down to health/availability and needing more from their club captain.

And Herrera, following a frustrating first half-season in Houston, was sensational in 2023. The box-to-box midfielder formed a legitimate MVP case, leading the club to the US Open Cup title and the Western Conference Final. Herrera's box-score stats read 4g/17a in 30 matches, but that undersold his on-field impact.

Nov. 18 – Much of the Dynamo 's renaissance can be traced back to March 2022, when then-Mexico captain Héctor Herrera signed a pre-contract. He would arrive that summer, after his deal with reigning LaLiga champions Atlético de Madrid expired.

Whether you point to tactics or personnel as the main culprit, the Herons must become harder to play against in order to – as is expected – compete for multiple trophies in 2025. Don't just take our word for it, either. Before the playoffs began, Messi told Fabrizio Romano their propensity for mistakes "can’t happen during the playoffs because a mistake can cost you dearly and get you eliminated"

But Inter Miami's defense? You could never trust it, and that's why Atlanta United pulled off a historic postseason upset in Round One (that and an all-time performance from goalkeeper Brad Guzan ).

They led the league with 79 goals scored, powering a record-setting, Supporters' Shield-winning season. Lionel Messi led MLS with 36 goal contributions (20g/16a), despite playing in only 19 matches. Luis Suárez , with 20g/9a, finished fourth in the Golden Boot race. Jordi Alba led all defenders with 14 assists. Their talent and depth in the final third was absurd.

Nov. 18 – When Inter Miami played in 2024, you never heard anyone asking if their attack would show up.

Now, Montréal could surprise everyone and pursue a different profile this winter. But history suggests they'll keep searching for diamonds in the rough and trusting it'll give them a competitive advantage.

That's not to say they've never landed those types of players. Didier Drogba, Ignacio Piatti and Marco di Vaio are all legends for the club. But when it comes to roster-building, Montréal's bread and butter are lesser-known additions.

Get Hany back to being Hany, and the rest will follow suit. That will bring the best out of Sam Surridge , Jacob Shaffelburg , etc.

That's not to say Nashville struggled because of Mukhtar. But their success flows through their No. 10, giving head coach B.J. Callaghan a clear mandate during his first full season.

The German DP averaged nearly 30 goal contributions per year across 2021-23, cementing his place as Nashville's most important player. Well… the numbers (and eye test) show Mukhtar dropped off in 2024, coinciding with Nashville missing the playoffs for the first time in their five-year MLS history.

Nov. 18 – Need evidence of Hany Mukhtar 's impact since coming to Nashville a half-decade ago? He recorded 18 goal contributions (8g/10a) in 2024, amounting to a bad season.

With players like Carles Gil , Luca Langoni and Esmir Bajraktarević , there's too much talent to be this, well… bad at soccer.

All signs point to New England banking on head coach Caleb Porter turning things around next year. They're also positioned to retool the roster, opening salary-cap space and senior-roster spots.

New England scored 37 goals, the fewest in MLS. Their 74 goals against were the third-most (single season) in league history. They were in the playoff race at the Leagues Cup break, yet won just two of their last 15 games. The Revs experienced, by just about every measure, an abysmal season.

Nov. 18 – It's hard to say. But after a struggle-filled 2024, there probably should be.

Solve that riddle (i.e. translate it into trophies), while leaning on core senior-roster guys, and they're checking the biggest boxes.

That last point, more than anything, seems to be how the next Union head coach will be judged. Who becomes the next Jack McGlynn or Quinn Sullivan ? Can Cavan Sullivan come good on his generational talent? Will promising youngsters like CJ Olney , David Vazquez and Neil Pierre carve out significant roles?

In the aftermath, reporting and comments from Union brass indicated underlying friction between sporting director Ernst Tanner and Curtin. The decision seemed rather harsh – the Union missed the postseason for the first time since 2017 – but Tanner felt they were "stagnating," and a decision was made. Tanner also noted a lack of alignment, particularly with elevating more homegrown talent into consistent first-team contributors.

Nov. 18 – Philadelphia shocked the MLS world in early November, announcing they had parted ways with head coach Jim Curtin . The two-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year had led the club since 2014, steering them from also-rans to perennial Eastern Conference contenders.

What does the post-Curtin era look like?

Can both parties reach an agreement? Does time heal all wounds and they move past this? We'll see.

The generous read: The relationship between Evander and Portland's decision-makers needs some repairing. The not-so-generous read: It's hard not to wonder if there's a path forward.

By now, most Timbers fans are well aware of the saga: The Brazilian No. 10 wants a new contract and believes promises weren't upheld. These issues are often handled behind the scenes, but Evander made them rather public after the club's 5-0 defeat to Vancouver in the Wild Card round. Tensions boiled over.

Nov. 18 – Evander was elite in 2024, deservedly becoming an MVP finalist after producing 15g/19a. Yet uncertainty clouds his future in Portland .

RSL's floor remains high. But Arango raises their ceiling, turning them from a midtable team to one realistically competing for trophies.

Personally, I'm confident Arango will rediscover his goalscoring touch. That skill doesn't just disappear, and not when it's someone like Arango (53 goals in 92 MLS regular-season matches). Plus, he'll have a full preseason to gel with summer signings Dominik Marczuk and Diogo Gonçalves . Diego Luna , if he's not following Andrés Gómez to Europe, also has enormous upside.

Real Salt Lake 's star striker isn't perma-broken… right? He was on an MVP-caliber pace through early summer, then fell off a cliff production-wise.

Nov. 18 – Sometimes the stats tell the story. Chicho Arango through July 6: 17g/11a in 22 matches. Chicho Arango after July 6: 0g/1a in 11 matches.

We're not saying the Earthquakes will be Western Conference contenders in 2025. But competitive? Arena will accept nothing less as this rebuild begins.

There's no guarantee Arena will find immediate success, and he's limited in how much the roster can change. But Arena is in familiar territory, having overseen similar projects when joining the LA Galaxy (2008) and New England Revolution (2019). DPs Cristian Espinoza and Hernán López offer a strong foundation, too.

Unsurprisingly, San Jose hit the reset button. That meant giving the keys to Bruce Arena , naming the most successful manager in MLS history both sporting director and head coach.

Nov. 18 – The Earthquakes were historically bad in 2024. They allowed 78 goals (single-season high) and finished bottom of the overall table with a measly 21 points. They had a -37 goal differential.

All the while, Sporting KC moved on from club icons Tim Melia and Johnny Russell (one year after doing the same with Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza). The roster had grown stale, and now there's flexibility to turn things around.

This comes as no surprise, by the way. Sporting KC never replaced Gadi Kinda after the 2023 season. And while Alan Pulido can play the position if needed, that's not a long-term solution.

Burns also stated what is, mindful of MLS roster rules, rather obvious: "I can't imagine that we would be able to add the No. 10 that we're hoping to add without it being a DP. Because when you look worldwide, other than the No. 9, they're the most expensive player for a reason."

Nov. 18 – Speaking at Sporting KC 's year-end media availability, sporting director Mike Burns made their offseason priority abundantly clear: "Without question, our primary focus is a 10. We're looking for a guy that can break down lines in the final third, ideally can score, can set up goals."

Do they get their No. 10?

If Hartel and Teuchert keep producing, and João Klauss and Eduard Löwen regain their 2023 form, St. Louis are back contending in the Western Conference.

And while they couldn't save St. Louis ' playoff hopes, they impressed individually and reignited their new club's flailing attack. They combined for 8g/11a, inspiring confidence for what 2025 can bring.

The prime-age attackers arrived this summer on free transfers after starring in the 2. Bundesliga. Hartel helped St. Pauli earn top-flight promotion, while Teuchert was among Hannover's top players.

Nov. 18 – We're referring to Marcel Hartel and Cedric Teuchert , of course.

What happens with Insigne?

Nov. 18 – When Toronto FC signed Lorenzo Insigne to a pre-contract in January 2022, sky-high expectations followed.

Insigne was part of Italy's UEFA Euro 2020 title-winning team, helped Napoli routinely finish top-four in Serie A and was productive in the Champions League. He was, on paper, probably among the top 50 wingers in global soccer.

Fast forward two and a half seasons… we'll say his MLS tenure has produced far more downs than ups. So it's notable when MLSE CEO Keith Pelley waffles when asked about Insigne's future in Toronto, not exactly backing the 33-year-old.