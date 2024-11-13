Bruce Arena takes the reins at San Jose: "Fans are going to see changes"

As the most successful head coach in Major League Soccer history, Bruce Arena has shown time and again his ability to produce big results.
Producing big statements, however, is not his strong suit – at least when it comes to making predictions as the new head coach and sporting director of the San Jose Earthquakes ahead of the 2025 season.
“The league is difficult. I don’t know if you saw the last week in the [Audi] MLS [Cup] Playoffs,” Arena – a five-time MLS Cup and four-time Supporters’ Shield winner – told reporters Wednesday during his introductory press conference at PayPal Park. “Probably the three best teams in the league lost. So it’s not easy. It’s gonna be challenging.”
By bringing up the shocking Round One postseason exits of Inter Miami, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati, the 73-year-old tempered expectations surrounding the Quakes after a Wooden Spoon finish in 2024 that saw them concede an MLS-record 78 goals and finish bottom of the overall league standings (6W-25L-3D; 21 points).
That said, Arena, whose extensive career includes previous stops at D.C. United, New York Red Bulls, LA Galaxy, the New England Revolution and the US men’s national team, also reminded his audience that he’s entering familiar territory.
“I took over an LA Galaxy in 2008 that was in the bottom of the league, and that was [also] the case with the New England Revolution [in 2019],” he said, referencing two clubs he won a combined two MLS Cups and three Supporters’ Shields with.
A new identity
So how exactly does Arena plan on producing a similar turnaround in San Jose? For starters, identify a specific playing style for the Earthquakes.
“The first thing we need to do is piece together a coaching staff and then get on the field with these players to get to know them both on and off the field,” he said. “And decide how we need to play, what kind of players we need to solidify the roster and move forward.”
Flanked by club president Jared Shawlee and general manager Chris Leitch, Arena said he’s received “tremendous commitment” from club owner John Fisher to make the necessary roster investments to help build the team back into a contender.
“John [Fisher] has been very supportive of our players, and our fans are going to see changes around the club in the next year,” the four-time Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year said. “The front office has been terrific. Jared and Chris and others have been very supportive, so I think it’s a situation in which we can really move the team forward.”
Strong foundation
While new signings are to be expected, Arena insisted there’s already a solid foundation to build from.
“I think Cristian Espinoza is a terrific player, he’s one. Hernán López has a lot of potential,” he said of two of the club’s Designated Players. “There are some good players here. I don’t believe it’s a 21-point team. I think we can be better than that.”
Additionally, Arena hinted at an increased role for San Jose's academy products, potentially giving highly-touted youngsters like Emi Ochoa, Cruz Medina and Chance Cowell – the latter the brother of club-record outbound transfer Cade Cowell – the chance to break into the first team.
“I’m a person who believes in young players. If they show us that they have the ability and the mentality to be first-team players, we’re gonna give them opportunities,” Arena said.
“But the system’s in place, and I know there’s a number of homegrown players here already. So we’re gonna keep a close eye on that and at the right time give those players.”
Restoring success
Despite all his optimism and experience building winning sides, Arena knows a long, hard road awaits the Earthquakes. The two-time league champions (2001, 2003) have missed the playoffs in all but three seasons since 2013.
“I’m not promising that we’re winning MLS Cup in 2025,” he said. “But I’m promising that we will have a better team that this community and our fanbase can be proud of.”
That begins with putting a vastly improved product on the field compared to this year.
“You want to have the pressure to be successful. You want people in this community to be proud of this team,” Arena said. “… We’re not gonna accept 21 points in a 34-game season.
"So from day one, we’re gonna hit the guys with the message that this franchise needs to be successful on the field.”