Bruce Arena takes the reins at San Jose: "Fans are going to see changes"

As the most successful head coach in Major League Soccer history, Bruce Arena has shown time and again his ability to produce big results.

“I took over an LA Galaxy in 2008 that was in the bottom of the league, and that was [also] the case with the New England Revolution [in 2019],” he said, referencing two clubs he won a combined two MLS Cups and three Supporters’ Shields with.

By bringing up the shocking Round One postseason exits of Inter Miami , Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati , the 73-year-old tempered expectations surrounding the Quakes after a Wooden Spoon finish in 2024 that saw them concede an MLS-record 78 goals and finish bottom of the overall league standings (6W-25L-3D; 21 points).

“The league is difficult. I don’t know if you saw the last week in the [Audi] MLS [Cup] Playoffs,” Arena – a five-time MLS Cup and four-time Supporters’ Shield winner – told reporters Wednesday during his introductory press conference at PayPal Park. “Probably the three best teams in the league lost. So it’s not easy. It’s gonna be challenging.”

Producing big statements, however, is not his strong suit – at least when it comes to making predictions as the new head coach and sporting director of the San Jose Earthquakes ahead of the 2025 season.

A new identity

So how exactly does Arena plan on producing a similar turnaround in San Jose? For starters, identify a specific playing style for the Earthquakes.

“The first thing we need to do is piece together a coaching staff and then get on the field with these players to get to know them both on and off the field,” he said. “And decide how we need to play, what kind of players we need to solidify the roster and move forward.”

Flanked by club president Jared Shawlee and general manager Chris Leitch, Arena said he’s received “tremendous commitment” from club owner John Fisher to make the necessary roster investments to help build the team back into a contender.