Lionel Messi identifies key to Inter Miami's MLS Cup potential

There’s no disputing Inter Miami CF , especially in the attack, have the talent to become MLS Cup 2024 champions.

“That can’t happen during the playoffs because a mistake can cost you dearly and get you eliminated. We have to be stronger than ever and seize the advantage we’ve got.”

“Throughout the year, we made a lot of mistakes, many of which could have been avoided,” Messi said. “Many of the mistakes were silly ones, to say the very least.

During an exclusive interview with Fabrizio Romano, Lionel Messi cautioned the Herons must find the right balance to realize their Audi MLS Cup Playoffs dreams.

“I think we’re one of the favorites,” Messi said. “But I also think there are tough teams, which will be very difficult opponents. And they’re not going to make it easy for us. But I think the other teams respect us like we respect them.”

That’s given them hosting rights for MLS Cup on Dec. 7. But there’s no guarantee they get there, especially with the Columbus Crew , FC Cincinnati and Orlando City SC also in the Eastern Conference field. LAFC and LA Galaxy are favorites from the Western Conference side of the bracket.

Inter Miami are fresh off the best regular season in MLS history, winning the Supporters’ Shield and earning a record-setting 74 points .

Chance to advance

This Saturday, Miami play Game 2 of their Round One Best-of-3 Series at Atlanta United’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium (7 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). Roughly 70,000 fans are expected, with Miami hoping to advance after Jordi Alba and Luis Suárez strikes powered a 2-1 victory in Game 1.

All along, Messi & Co. are trying to complete a Shield-Cup double. Only seven prior MLS teams have accomplished that.

“To build up a club, you have to win titles and be competitive,” Messi said of his MLS journey. “The club was coming off a bad year in MLS. A little after my arrival, we won the Leagues Cup, the first title for the club. It was something extraordinary for all of us.

“Now we are eager and enthusiastic to be able to confront these playoffs and hopefully be able to win MLS Cup and to get to raise another title.”