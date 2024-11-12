Charlotte FC's Kristijan Kahlina named 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Kristijan Kahlina has been named the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, recognizing his stellar season with Charlotte FC .

Kahlina was Charlotte's only player to play every minute in 2024, dominating several statistical categories. The 32-year-old Croatia native was the only MLS goalkeeper to rank top-five in both saves (121) and goals against average (1.09), while finishing tied for first in shutouts (12) and leading the league in save percentage (75.63%).

That consistency helped Charlotte concede the second-fewest goals in MLS (37), providing the foundation for the club's second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. With Kahlina in net, Charlotte set club records in points (51) and wins (14), earning the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed.