Charlotte FC's Kristijan Kahlina named 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Kristijan Kahlina has been named the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year, recognizing his stellar season with Charlotte FC.
Kahlina was Charlotte's only player to play every minute in 2024, dominating several statistical categories. The 32-year-old Croatia native was the only MLS goalkeeper to rank top-five in both saves (121) and goals against average (1.09), while finishing tied for first in shutouts (12) and leading the league in save percentage (75.63%).
That consistency helped Charlotte concede the second-fewest goals in MLS (37), providing the foundation for the club's second straight Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearance. With Kahlina in net, Charlotte set club records in points (51) and wins (14), earning the Eastern Conference's No. 5 seed.
Kahlina is the first-ever Charlotte FC and Croatian player to earn an individual MLS Year-End Award. He is the fourth European to claim MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors, joining Roman Bürki (Switzerland, 2023), Vito Mannone (Italy, 2019) and Jimmy Nielsen (Denmark, 2012).
This award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players.
Kahlina beat out fellow finalists Hugo Lloris (LAFC) and Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew).
Players
Media
Clubs
TOTAL
1. Kristijan Kahlina (CLT)
10.81%
53.20%
40.63%
34.88%
2. Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
16.22%
9.60%
6.25%
10.69%
3. Patrick Schulte (CLB)
10.81%
8.80%
9.38%
9.66%
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year winners
- 2024: Kristijan Kahlina - Charlotte FC
- 2023: Roman Bürki - St. Louis CITY SC
- 2022: Andre Blake - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Matt Turner - New England Revoluton
- 2020: Andre Blake - Philadelphia Union
- 2019: Vito Mannone - Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Zack Steffen - Columbus Crew
- 2017: Tim Melia - Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Andre Blake - Philadelphia Union
- 2015: Luis Robles - New York Red Bulls
- 2014: Bill Hamid - D.C. United
- 2013: Donovan Ricketts - Portland Timbers
- 2012: Jimmy Nielsen - Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Kasey Keller - Seattle Sounders FC
- 2010: Donovan Ricketts - LA Galaxy
- 2009: Zach Thorntoon - Chivas USA
- 2008 Jon Busch - Chicago Fire FC
- 2007: Brad Guzan - Chivas USA
- 2006: Troy Perkins - D.C. United
- 2005: Pat Onstad - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2004: Joe Cannon - Colorado Rapids
- 2003: Pat Onstad - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2002: Joe Cannon - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2001: Tim Howard - MetroStars
- 2000: Tony Meola - Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Kevin Hartman - LA Galaxy
- 1998: Zach Thornton - Chicago Fire FC
- 1997: Brad Friedel - Columbus Crew
- 1996: Mark Dodd - Dallas Burn