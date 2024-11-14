Sporting Kansas City move on from Johnny Russell, Tim Melia

Sporting Kansas City are moving on from two club legends ahead of the 2025 MLS season, announcing the departures of captain Johnny Russell and goalkeeper Tim Melia.
Thursday's news coincided with SKC's end-of-season roster moves, confirming that veterans Andreu Fontàs and Rémi Walter, among others, will leave the club.
Both out of contract, Russell and Melia leave a noticeable hole for Kansas City following a disappointing 2024 season. With just two wins in their first 16 games, Sporting never recovered, finishing second-to-last in the Western Conference with an 8W-19L-7D record (31 points) and missing out on the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the second time in three years.
These departures come just a year after Sporting moved on from fellow club legends Graham Zusi and Roger Espinoza, further signaling a likely roster makeover under chief soccer officer and manager Peter Vermes.
Russell's tenure
Signed from Derby County ahead of the 2018 season, Russell quickly established himself as one of SKC's most dangerous attacking weapons. A two-time club MVP (2020, 2022), the former Scottish international is Kansas City's third all-time leading scorer across all competitions with 67 goals.
Russell, 34, was named club captain in 2021 after Matt Besler's departure.
Melia's legacy
Sporting’s all-time goalkeeping leader in regular-season appearances (260), saves (752) and shutouts (69), Melia helped the club lift US Open Cups in 2015 and 2017. He was named Player of the Tournament in the latter USOC championship while earning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and Best XI presented by Continental Tire honors in 2017.
The 38-year-old was also a legendary penalty kick shootout performer for the club, going a perfect 5-for-5 (and 7-for-7 throughout his career) in PK deciders. His exploits from the spot went far beyond elimination games, as Melia made 17 penalty saves in the regular season, the most in MLS since 2015.