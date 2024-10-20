DC United's Christian Benteke wins 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi

D.C. United striker Christian Benteke has won the 2024 MLS Golden Boot presented by Audi after scoring 23 goals, becoming the league's top scorer in his second full season with the Black-and-Red.
Benteke, who also contributed seven assists, beat out LAFC's Denis Bouanga and Inter Miami CF's Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez (all 20 goals). The Belgian star is his club's third-ever Golden Boot champion, following Dwayne De Rosario (2011) and Luciano Emilio (2017).
Despite Benteke's best efforts, the Black-and-Red missed the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs after a 3-0 Decision Day defeat vs. Charlotte FC. They finished 10th in the Eastern Conference standings (40 points; 10W-14L-10D).
Benteke, a former English Premier League standout, adds his name to an exclusive list of players to win the Golden Boot, which has been awarded since the league's inaugural season in 1996.
From 1996-2004, it was awarded under a points-based system that gave two points for a goal and one for an assist, before switching to outright goals. Check out the full list of Golden Boot winners below.
Year
Player
Club
Goals
2024
Christian Benteke
D.C. United
23
2023
Denis Bouanga
LAFC
20
2022
Hany Mukhtar
Nashville
23
2021
Taty Castellanos
NYCFC
19
2020
Diego Rossi
LAFC
14
2019
Carlos Vela
LAFC
34
2018
Josef Martínez
Atlanta
31
2017
Nemanja Nikolić
Chicago
24
2016
Bradley Wright-Phillips
New York
24
2015
Sebastian Giovinco
Toronto
22
2014
Bradley Wright-Phillips
New York
27
2013
Camilo Sanvezzo
Vancouver
22
2012
Chris Wondolowski
San Jose
27
2011
Dwayne De Rosario
D.C. United
16
2010
Chris Wondolowski
San Jose
18
2009
Jeff Cunningham
Dallas
17
2008
Landon Donovan
LA Galaxy
20
2007
Luciano Emilio
D.C. United
20
2006
Jeff Cunningham
Salt Lake
16
2005
Taylor Twellman
New England
17
Year
Player
Club
Points
2004
Amado Guevara, Pat Noonan
MetroStars, New England
30
2003
Preki
Kansas City
41
2002
Taylor Twellman
New England
52
2001
Alex Pineda Chacón
Miami
47
2000
Mamadou Diallo
Tampa Bay
56
1999
Jason Kreis
Dallas
51
1998
Stern John
Columbus
57
1997
Preki
Kansas City
41
1996
Roy Lassiter
Tampa Bay
58