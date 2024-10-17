Gregg Berhalter begins Chicago Fire chapter: "There's so much potential"

A winter roster overhaul, establishing a clear stylistic identity, a swift end to their seven-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs drought – and maybe even a site inside the city limits for a soccer-specific stadium of their own someday soon.

“In terms of recruitment, we think there's an opportunity this offseason to bring in some high-quality players, to bring in players that can perform in the top 5% of the league, real game changer-type players, and we want to do that because we have the ability to affect the roster in a positive way. And it starts with next season. We’re not saying this is a five-year build; we want to be successful in year one.”

“We want to be a player-first club. We want to be a club that puts the player in the center of everything, and each department works around the player to help maximize their potential,” said Berhalter as he returned to MLS for the first time since a five-year stint in charge of the Columbus Crew from 2013-18.

Gregg Berhalter and club owner Joe Mansueto have a pretty ambitious to-do list as the former US men’s national team coach takes over the Chicago Fire ’s soccer operations. But the duo sounded determined to hew to the “make no little plans” ethos coined by Daniel Burnham, one of the city’s key architects and civic icons, as Berhalter was officially unveiled as the club’s new director of football and head coach on Thursday.

“We made Gregg an offer; fortunately, he accepted. That was on a Friday a couple weeks ago,” said Mansueto. “Saturday, he came over to my house, spent a couple hours working on the roster. So as soon as he signed, he was in – over at my house, working on the roster. This guy is all in. So it was super exciting to see the drive and the commitment.”

“I wanted somebody who wanted this job as much as we wanted them, that they weren't doing it just for the money or for any vacation in the US, that they really wanted this opportunity, that they saw the potential in the Fire,” Mansueto explained. “We're often called the sleeping giant in MLS; we’re a top-three market, we should be up at the top, and we wanted somebody who had a real heart for that. And Gregg really exemplified that.”

A three-hour session with Berhalter – “I think he interviewed me as much as I interviewed him,” said Mansueto – convinced the Fire’s decision-makers that the best option was the veteran hand already based in their town thanks to his five-year stint with U.S. Soccer.

When previous sporting director Georg Heitz notified Mansueto of his desire to return to Europe after the 2024 season, the Fire started with a preliminary slate of some 80 candidates for his replacement, quickly winnowing down to a shortlist of three, two of them domestic contenders and one from overseas.

This hire may look like an open-and-shut case in retrospect, and indeed, both sides sound certain it’s an ideal match. Yet the path to this point wasn’t as short and straight as that might suggest.

New opportunity

Berhalter credited an intense phase of grief and self-reflection for his ability to plunge back into the grind just months after his USMNT tenure shuddered to an abrupt end via a group-stage exit at this summer’s Copa América.

“When you get fired as a coach, and I don't want to liken this to life and death at all, because it's not, you're still alive, but it is like mourning a death,” he said. “You wake up the next day and you feel really bad. Your confidence takes a hit, and it's a really difficult moment. For me, it was really about being with my family in those moments and giving myself the time and the freedom and the space to feel sad and feel bad. We didn't perform well in Copa América, and when you don't perform well at a high level, there's consequences. I take full responsibility for that, but it still hurts.

“You get hungry again. During that period when I got hungry, there were a number of opportunities that I was looking at. I kept coming back to Chicago and the potential and the alignment. It's not every day that you get to work for a man like Joe Mansueto, who understands what a top level is and how to build something that's really good and sustainable.”

After that immersive, often-tempestuous half-decade in charge of the national team, many expected Berhalter to explore opportunities abroad. He began his head coaching career in Sweden at Hammarby, and on Thursday did not deny the multiple reports that he was very close to becoming the manager of Mexican giants Club América last year before agreeing on a new contract with U.S. Soccer.

He said the combination of the long-underachieving Fire’s massive upside and the roots his family have laid in the Windy City made staying at home the undeniable choice, though.

“As a player, you're selfish. You always go to the best opportunity, and you're moving and you're moving and you're moving, then you get a coaching job, and you're moving and you're moving your family,” noted Berhalter, a father of four whose oldest child Sebastian is a midfield regular for the Vancouver Whitecaps. “This was a moment where I said, 'This opportunity is so good, there's so much potential in this club, and my family gets to be stable. They get to be in one place.' My daughter gets to graduate from high school. She's a junior now and that was a big part of the decision.