Power Rankings: Where does your team start the 2025 MLS season?

The Power Rankings are back. You’re welcome. Or, um, we’re sorry? I’ve been doing this like four years now and it’s never been clear which.

Think of this less like a preseason prediction and more like a preseason Rorschach test for each team that tells us we’re all broken in some way.

What's clear is a collection of Major League Soccer soccer dot com experts and experts adjacent got together and did their best to rank each team from 1 → 30 based on whatever “power” means. We averaged those rankings out and got the list you see below.

The Supporters’ Shield is still here. Lionel Messi is still here. And the questions that followed Inter Miami for all of 2024 until they crashed out of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs are still here, too.

Can the additions of midfielder Telasco Segovia and defenders Gonzalo Luján and Maxi Falcón (plus a full season of center back David Martínez) help them sort out those defensive issues? And can they really keep outrunning their underlying numbers? Because, folks, take out Messi and Luis Suárez’s comical 16 goals worth of overperformance and Inter Miami still would have ended up as the eighth-most overperforming team in American Soccer Analysis’ database (back to 2013).