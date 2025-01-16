Austin FC acquire Argentine midfielder Nicolás Dubersarsky 

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
Austin FC have acquired midfielder Nicolás Dubersarsky from Argentine top-flight side Instituto, the club announced Thursday.
The 20-year-old joins as a U22 Initiative signing on a five-year guaranteed contract through 2029 with an option for 2030.
“We believe that Nicolás is a promising defensive midfielder who has a lot of tools to develop into an excellent player," Austin FC sporting director Rodolfo Borrell said in a release. “Yet as he showed this past season in the first division in Argentina, he has ability beyond his years and can contribute immediately to our squad.”
Before joining Austin, Dubersarsky played 25 times for Instituto. He is the Verde & Black's second midfield newcomer for 2025 after Ilie Sánchez joined via free agency.
“As a young player, I have no doubt that moving to Austin FC and competing in MLS is the best possible step for me in my career,” Dubersarsky said. “I’m very motivated to give 100 percent in every training and game for the club.”
Now led by head coach Nico Estévez, Austin's 2025 campaign begins on Feb. 22 against Sporting Kansas City (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass). They've missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs the past two seasons.
